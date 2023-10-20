Friday, October 20, 2023
Rempang Eco-City: 52 Families Now Live in Temporary Housing

October 20, 2023 | 8:41 am
BP Batam, the city’s development agency, recently reported that as many as 52 families had moved to temporary housing following the development of the Rempang eco-city project. (Photo Courtesy of BP Batam)
Jakarta. BP Batam, the city’s development agency, recently reported that as many as 52 families had moved to temporary housing following the development of the Rempang eco-city project.

Nine families from Pasir Panjang and Sembulang Tanjung villages on Wednesday moved to the temporary housing that lies in four different locations. 

BP Batam head Muhammad Rudi attributed the growing number of families that are willing to move to the agency’s approach.

“BP Batam will keep on trying to boost the investment realization in Rempang. There is no coercion or intervention. The decision to move really comes from the hearts of those who support this national strategic project,” Rudi was quoted as saying in a recent press statement while adding that the agency continued to uphold humanistic principles in their approach.

The villagers who moved to the temporary housing also shared their thoughts on the relocation. 

“I think it shows our support for the government’s program. We were not forced by anyone. We are doing this [moving to the temporary housing] because we want to,” Pasir Panjang villager Elizah said.

Likewise, resident Iskandar said: “I support the government’s program. This is all for our and our grandchildren’s future.”

Investor Daily
