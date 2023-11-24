Rempang Eco-City: 83 Families Relocate to Temporary Housing

Jakarta. Nine families have just moved to temporary housing as Indonesia proceeds with the Rempang Eco-City project, according to the city development agency BP Batam.

The recent relocation brought the number of families now living in temporary housing to 83. Some of those who recently relocated came from Tanjung Banon and Blongkeng. Others used to live in Sembulang Tanjung and Pasir Panjang.

“The people’s willingness to relocate shows their support for the Rempang Eco-City program. Hopefully, the number of people who are willing to move keeps on increasing,” BP Batam’s spokesperson Ariastuty Sirait was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Ariastuty, the Rempang Eco-City is one of the national strategic programs. BP Batam says it will make sure that the investment realization runs smoothly, while also upholding the existing legal framework and the central government’s instructions. Ariastuty added that BP Batam would try its best when facilitating the housing relocation.

Blongkeng resident Suriana said to have decided to move to the temporary housing of her own will. Commenting on the Rempang project, Suriana said: “Hopefully, it can give a boost to the community’s economy, so it can change people’s lives. Government programs seek to bring benefits to the people.”

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: