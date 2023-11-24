Friday, November 24, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Rempang Eco-City: 83 Families Relocate to Temporary Housing

November 23, 2023 | 6:11 pm
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of BP Batam)
(Photo Courtesy of BP Batam)

Jakarta. Nine families have just moved to temporary housing as Indonesia proceeds with the Rempang Eco-City project, according to the city development agency BP Batam.

The recent relocation brought the number of families now living in temporary housing to 83. Some of those who recently relocated came from Tanjung Banon and Blongkeng. Others used to live in Sembulang Tanjung and Pasir Panjang. 

“The people’s willingness to relocate shows their support for the Rempang Eco-City program. Hopefully, the number of people who are willing to move keeps on increasing,” BP Batam’s spokesperson Ariastuty Sirait was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Ariastuty, the Rempang Eco-City is one of the national strategic programs. BP Batam says it will make sure that the investment realization runs smoothly, while also upholding the existing legal framework and the central government’s instructions. Ariastuty added that BP Batam would try its best when facilitating the housing relocation.

Blongkeng resident Suriana said to have decided to move to the temporary housing of her own will. Commenting on the Rempang project, Suriana said: “Hopefully, it can give a boost to the community’s economy, so it can change people’s lives. Government programs seek to bring benefits to the people.”

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jewelry Giant CMK Takes Home 2023 SNI Award
Special Updates 5 hours ago

Jewelry Giant CMK Takes Home 2023 SNI Award

 CMK is the first jewelry retailer that got SNI-certified for having 18-carat, 75.5 percent gold.
Locals Have High Hopes for Rempang Project Economic Benefits
Special Updates 7 hours ago

Locals Have High Hopes for Rempang Project Economic Benefits

 BP Batam recently announced that the Rempang Eco-City project had been gaining more support from locals.
Rempang Eco-City: 83 Families Relocate to Temporary Housing
Special Updates 7 hours ago

Rempang Eco-City: 83 Families Relocate to Temporary Housing

 Nine families have just moved to temporary housing as Indonesia proceeds with the Rempang Eco-City project.
RAAM Shareholders Approve Changes to IPO Allocations 
Business 7 hours ago

RAAM Shareholders Approve Changes to IPO Allocations 

 Tripar Multivision Plus plans to allocate 81.06% of the proceeds to finance production and marketing activities
President Jokowi Inaugurates Two Airports in Papua 
Business 8 hours ago

President Jokowi Inaugurates Two Airports in Papua 

 The launch of these airports aims to foster connectivity and expedite development in this region, known for its economic challenges.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Russia Offers to Help Indonesia Build Nuclear Power Plants​​​​​​​
1
Russia Offers to Help Indonesia Build Nuclear Power Plants​​​​​​​
2
KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri Becomes Suspect in Extortion Probe
3
Prosecutors Recover another $619,000 from Disgraced State Auditor
4
Amended Law Allows Gov’t to Freeze Bank Accounts in Online Gambling Crackdown
5
KPK Chairman Firli Faces Immediate Removal After Being Named Criminal Suspect
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED