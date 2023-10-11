Rempang Eco-City: More Families Move to Temporary Housing

Jakarta. As many as eight families moved Saturday to temporary housing following the development of the Rempang eco-city project. This brings the number of those who have relocated so far to 25 families, according to BP Batam, the city’s development body.

“As instructed by the BP Batam chief, we continue our efforts to fast-track the investment realization in Rempang,” BP Batam spokesperson Ariastuty Sirait was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Ariastuty, BP Batam vows to embrace a persuasive approach when communicating with and collecting the data of the residents. Ariastuty added: “There is no coercion and intervention. The locals moved out of their willingness to support the national strategic project.”

Pasir Panjang villager Syum Harimaryatullah said: “I’m really moving to this new place at my own will. I’m thinking of my children and grandchildren’s lives. I hope they can thrive in the new village.”

Likewise, villager Desi Darmawati also hoped the Rempang Eco-City program could become an economic boon to the locals. “This is my own choice to move. There was no coercion. I just want to live a better life so I can thrive,” Desi said.

