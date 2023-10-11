Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Rempang Eco-City: More Families Move to Temporary Housing

October 11, 2023 | 6:35 am
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of BP Batam)
(Photo Courtesy of BP Batam)

Jakarta. As many as eight families moved Saturday to temporary housing following the development of the Rempang eco-city project. This brings the number of those who have relocated so far to 25 families, according to BP Batam, the city’s development body.

“As instructed by the BP Batam chief, we continue our efforts to fast-track the investment realization in Rempang,” BP Batam spokesperson Ariastuty Sirait was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Ariastuty, BP Batam vows to embrace a persuasive approach when communicating with and collecting the data of the residents. Ariastuty added: “There is no coercion and intervention. The locals moved out of their willingness to support the national strategic project.”

Pasir Panjang villager Syum Harimaryatullah said: “I’m really moving to this new place at my own will. I’m thinking of my children and grandchildren’s lives. I hope they can thrive in the new village.”

Likewise, villager Desi Darmawati also hoped the Rempang Eco-City program could become an economic boon to the locals. “This is my own choice to move. There was no coercion. I just want to live a better life so I can thrive,” Desi said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Pertamina Ensures Supply Ahead of MotoGP in Mandalika
Special Updates 1 hours ago

Pertamina Ensures Supply Ahead of MotoGP in Mandalika

 The energy supply will help support movement of logistics as well as people coming to Lombok.
Pertamina, Garuda Hold Successful Trial for Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Pertamina, Garuda Hold Successful Trial for Sustainable Aviation Fuel

 The first flight trial for sustainable aviation fuel was a success, according to Pertamina. 
Rempang Eco-City: More Families Move to Temporary Housing
Special Updates 5 hours ago

Rempang Eco-City: More Families Move to Temporary Housing

 There are currently 25 families who are now living in the temporary housing as Indonesia works to develop the Rempang eco-city project.
Indonesia Asks Philippines's Help to Evacuate Citizens from War-Torn Gaza
News 13 hours ago

Indonesia Asks Philippines's Help to Evacuate Citizens from War-Torn Gaza

 Indonesia and Israel have no formal diplomatic ties, while the Philippines already has an embassy in Tel Aviv.
MotoGP Riders Touch Down in Lombok for Mandalika Race
News 13 hours ago

MotoGP Riders Touch Down in Lombok for Mandalika Race

 Marquez had to miss the circuit's inaugural event last March due to a severe crash during the warm-up session.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Asks Brazil to Invest in Cattle Breeding
1
Indonesia Asks Brazil to Invest in Cattle Breeding
2
European Investor to Build Nickel Smelter in Indonesia: Gov't
3
Indonesia Asks Philippines's Help to Evacuate Citizens from War-Torn Gaza
4
US Begins Delivering Munitions to Israel 
5
Indonesia to Evacuate Citizens from Gaza as Israel-Hamas War Worsens
Opini Title
Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape: Understanding Its Implications and Safeguarding the Financial Services Industry
Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape: Understanding Its Implications and Safeguarding the Financial Services Industry
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED