Results of PT Petrosea Tbk General Meeting of Shareholders

Jakarta. - PT Petrosea Tbk (IDX:PTRO), a multi-disciplinary contract mining, engineering, procurement & construction as well as oil & gas services company, held its Extraordinary and Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, 21 April 2025 with the results amongst others:

The Extraordinary GMS approved the amendment to article 1, paragraph 1, of the Company's articles of association regarding the change of the Company's location from previously in South Tangerang to West Jakarta. The Annual GMS approved the distribution of a cash dividend amounting to US$ 10,000,000, or US$ 0.00099147 per share, with the following distribution schedule:

No. Remarks Date 1. Last Date of The Trading Period with Dividend Rights (Cum Dividend) ● Regular and Negotiation Markets ● Cash Market 29 April 2025 2 May 2025 2. First Date of The Trading Period Without Dividend Rights (Ex Dividend) ● Regular and Negotiation Markets ● Cash Market 30 April 2025 5 May 2025 3. The Shareholders List who are entitled to receive Dividend (Recording Date) 2 May 2025 4. Dividend Payment Date 22 May 2025

3. The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approved the reappointment of the members of the Company’s Board of Commissioners and Board of Directors whose terms ended at the close of the meeting; therefore, the Company’s composition of the Board of Commissioners and Board of Directors remains as follows:

Board of Commissioners

President Commissioner : Osman Sitorus (concurrently as Independent Commissioner)

Commissioner : Prof. Ginandjar Kartasasmita Commissioner : Djauhar Maulidi S.E., M.B.A.

Commissioner : Erwin Ciputra

Commissioner : Jenderal Pol (Purn.) Drs. Sutanto

Commissioner : Dr. Setia Untung Arimuladi S.H., M.Hum (Independent)

Board of Directors

President Director : Michael

Director : Kartika Hendrawan

Director : Ruddy Santoso

Director : Meinar Kusumastuti

Director : Iman Darus Hikhman

