Riau’s Designers, Batik Makers Make Waves at 2024 JMFW

October 20, 2023 | 9:11 pm
At the 2024 JMFW, models strutted the runway in modest wear that embraced the theme “Poem above the Waves” at ICE BSD in Tangerang on Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of APR)
Jakarta. As many as 12 Riau’s designers and batik makers recently made waves at the 2024 Jakarta Muslim Fashion Week (JMFW).

These designers-batik makers worked in pairs to turn Indonesia’s traditional motifs into modern and contemporary pieces. They were Batik Yus Pelalawan x ANFIHA, Batik Seruni Dayun x Neeka, Batik Bono x LILCLO, Batik Seikijang x Lailiimra, Batik Nagori x Sakinah by Thiffa Qhaisty, and Batik K’loso x ISA.

The collaboration resulted in 24 stunning collections inspired by Riau-Malay woven fabric. At the 2024 JMFW, models strutted the runway in modest wear that embraced the theme “Poem above the Waves”. The collections took inspiration from the Bono tidal bore that only appears in Riau’s Kampar River.

Viscose rayon producer APR and the Riau chapter of the Indonesian Textile Association (API) helped prep these designers-batik makers for the 2024 JMFW. All collections shown at the fashion show used APR’s sustainable viscose rayon. The fashion designers also received training at API Riau’s Kelas Berbagi supported by APR. These are classes that teach local designers about the latest fashion trends. Fashion consultant and lifestyle digital platform Luxina.id co-founder Ion Akhmad was also one of the mentors. The six designer-batik maker duo also went through a thorough curation process before API chose them to appear at the 2024 JMFW.

Riau’s designers and batik makers team up to appear at the 2024 Jakarta Muslim Fashion Week (JMFW) at ICE BSD on Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of APR)​​​

ANFIHA designer Andi Fitri Hartuti commented on the mentoring that she had received ahead of the 2024 JMFW.

“So we showed our designs to Mr. Ion. He would give inputs on the designs, including the look on the runway, accessories, and so on,” Andi Fitri told the Jakarta Globe shortly after the fashion show.

“Every month, we would attend Kelas Berbagi. These classes cover everything, starting from the materials, and styling to the digital marketing,” she said.

Siti Nurbaya from Batik Bono commented on her experience using APR’s viscose rayon to make batik.

“It was such an incredible experience using APR’s viscose rayon. Viscose rayon is smooth and breathable. We usually used cotton. But for the dye applications, we noticed that the colors were more vibrant on a viscose rayon,” Siti also told the Globe.

According to APR president director Basrie Kamba, this collaboration aims to show Indonesia --and the world-- that Riau has huge fashion potential.

“We want to show how Riau has incredible potential to make Indonesia the world’s center for modest fashion, supported by its designers’ creativity and unique fabrics. There is a huge market potential because it is part of the Malay family, and is in close proximity to countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei Darussalam,” Basrie said.

