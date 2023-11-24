Rice Flour Can Keep Your Skin Squeaky Clean in the Polluted Jakarta

Jakarta. Indonesia is home to one of the world’s most polluted cities, Jakarta. Jakarta’s air quality index (AQI) even reached 170 on Friday morning. This means that the city’s air quality falls under the unhealthy category.

The bustling city is also synonymous with traffic congestion as people go to work every morning. Motorcycle is the popular transport option in Jakarta or everywhere else in the country. The National Statistics Agency (BPS) data shows there are 17.3 million motorcycles in Jakarta as of 2022. This is about sixfold of the number of passenger cars, which amounted to almost 3.8 million units over the same year. If you ride motorcycles, it is advisable to wear face masks to ward off the pollution.

But with or without a mask on, regularly exfoliating your skin is still a must. Exfoliation helps remove the dead skin cells and built-up dirt from the skin’s surface. Aside from the over-the-counter exfoliating masks, you can use rice flour to exfoliate your skin.

According to tips from Rose Brand’s official website, you only need to mix the rice flour with water until it forms a paste. Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for a few minutes. After it dries, rinse it with water. Use this easy skincare regularly at home for maximum benefits.

