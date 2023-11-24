Friday, November 24, 2023
Rice Flour Can Keep Your Skin Squeaky Clean in the Polluted Jakarta

November 24, 2023 | 3:32 pm
(Photo Courtesy of Rose Brand)
Jakarta. Indonesia is home to one of the world’s most polluted cities, Jakarta. Jakarta’s air quality index (AQI) even reached 170 on Friday morning. This means that the city’s air quality falls under the unhealthy category. 

The bustling city is also synonymous with traffic congestion as people go to work every morning. Motorcycle is the popular transport option in Jakarta or everywhere else in the country. The National Statistics Agency (BPS) data shows there are 17.3 million motorcycles in Jakarta as of 2022. This is about sixfold of the number of passenger cars, which amounted to almost 3.8 million units over the same year. If you ride motorcycles, it is advisable to wear face masks to ward off the pollution. 

But with or without a mask on, regularly exfoliating your skin is still a must. Exfoliation helps remove the dead skin cells and built-up dirt from the skin’s surface. Aside from the over-the-counter exfoliating masks, you can use rice flour to exfoliate your skin. 

According to tips from Rose Brand’s official website, you only need to mix the rice flour with water until it forms a paste. Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for a few minutes. After it dries, rinse it with water. Use this easy skincare regularly at home for maximum benefits. 

You can use Rose Brand to try these tips. Rose Brand, a renowned rice flour brand that dates back to the 1970s, undergoes a stringent production process. Rose Brand uses carefully selected rice grains for its rice flour, while also making sure they meet hygiene standards. Rice flour typically has a shelf life of 6 months. To keep it fresh, immediately pour the rice flour into an air-tight container after you open up the packaging. Make sure the container is dry and clean to avoid fungi and pests.

Rose Brand’s rice flours are available in local supermarkets and mini markets. Rose Brand also has official stores on e-commerce platforms such as Tokopedia and Shopee. Rose Brand rice flour also comes in economic-sized packaging which only costs Rp 9,400 or less than $1 on e-commerce. 

