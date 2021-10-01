Rolling Hills Karawang Wins Best Compact Development Award

Rolling Hills Karawang wins the Best Compact Development Region Karawang & Surroundings award at the Golden Property Awards 2021 in Jakarta on October 21, 2021.

Jakarta. Rolling Hills Karawang — a housing complex established by Karawang Jabar Industrial Estate or KJIE and Lippo Group — took home an award at the Golden Property Awards 2021 in Jakarta on Thursday.

The housing complex won an award for Best Compact Development Region Karawang & Surroundings. The award itself marks a milestone for Rolling Hills Karawang, as it has only just been launched last October.

Purnomo Utoyo, the president-director of KJIE’s holding company Metropolis Propertindo Utama, expressed his utmost gratitude to the customers.

“We present this award to all buyers who have trusted its property investment on Rolling Hills Karawang. This is such a delight to see how the project was able to win a prestigious award despite being only a year old,” Purnomo said, in a recent statement.

According to Purnomo, Rolling Hills Karawang has begun handing over the property to its buyers in September 2021. Purnomo also thanked all his team members —particularly those on sales, marketing, and project— for this award.

“Especially how this award is based on credible survey results and study. We are proud of how Rolling Hills Karawang is considered to win the public’s heart, especially those in Karawang and surrounding areas, as a residence that is not only comfy, but also satisfies the people’s needs,” Purnomo said.

Holding the Golden Property Awards were Indonesia Property Watch (IPW) and 99 Group.

The scoring involved extensive research and surveys, in which the IPW deployed teams to conduct on-site checking, rather than sticking to a desktop analysis. The teams also acted as mystery customers to evaluate the service done by the respective marketers.

“With the Standard Project Rating 2.1, IPW is committed to give professional and reliable scoring. So all winning participants are definitely the best of the best in their respective categories,” IPW chief executive officer Ali Tranghanda said.

The award recipients fall into six categories, namely projects, companies, architectural designs, digital marketing, banking, and individuals. This year’s participants came from Jakarta, Bogor, Tangerang, Bekasi, Serang-Cilegon, and Karawang.

The ceremony also gave Lifetime Achievement Awards for professionals who have shown strong dedication to the property industry. Among the lifetime achievement award recipients is Lippo Group’s deputy chairman James Riady.