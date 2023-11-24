Rose Brand Proves Its Quality with Decades-Long Popularity 

Jakarta. Rose Brand has become a product that you can easily find in any kitchen in Indonesia. But its history dates back to decades ago, and Rose Brand has managed to maintain its popularity even after all those years.

Rose Brand first entered the market in the 1970s. Prior to its inception, bakers at the time had to grind rice and sticky rice every single day to make Indonesian traditional cakes. But this was impractical. The outputs could not last long due to the high water content. This prompted Rose Brand to launch its products to make it easier for Indonesians to cook the country’s traditional delicacies. Rose Brand also says that it was the pioneer of rice flour and glutinous rice flour at the time, although since then, the brand has expanded its products to tapioca flour as well as cooking oil. But what is the secret to Rose Brand’s years-long popularity? Quality.

“Rose Brand flour has been used by many Indonesian mothers for years, and we have gained customers’ trust. This shows that our product is of good quality and satisfactory. The solid presence of this brand, coupled with the consumer’s trust, are indicators that our flour is reliable,” Rose Brand’s official website reads.

Rose Brand says that its flours are made from high-quality ingredients. It picks the best rice grains it can find to make its rice flour. Its tapioca flour uses carefully selected cassava. Rose Brand embraces a strict production process to avoid product contamination. This also helps its flour to have a long shelf life, although rice flour typically lasts for 6 months after opening.

Rose Brand also offers all sorts of flour needed to make Indonesian cooking, thus its popularity. There is rice flour that comes in different sizes of packaging if you wish to make nagasari and serabi cakes. A tapioca flour is also available for Medan durian pancakes. Rose Brand also has glutinous rice flour for dodol Betawi.

Rose Brand’s flours are available in local supermarkets and mini markets. Customers can also find Rose Brand products on e-commerce platforms such as Tokopedia and Shopee.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: