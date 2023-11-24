Friday, November 24, 2023
Rose Brand’s Strict Production Process for Quality Flour

November 24, 2023 | 3:23 pm
(Photo Courtesy of Rose Brand)
(Photo Courtesy of Rose Brand)

Jakarta. Rice flour producer Rose Brand has become a household name in the Indonesian culinary world. Finding the rice flour --popularly known by its red rose logo-- is as easy as pie when going to supermarkets or even the local moms-and-pops stores.

Just like in other industries, keeping the production process under strict control is key to making sure that the products that end up in the customers’ shopping carts meet and exceed their standards.

According to the Rose Brand’s official website, the company adopts a stringent production process. This is to prevent foreign material contamination. The strict production control also helps extend the Rose Brand rice flour’s shelf life.

There are also no additives in the production of Rose Brand production. The rice flour producer says that it also carefully selects the rice, thus foregoing the need for additives. Rose Brand is a non-genetically modified organism or non-GMO product, the website’s frequently asked question reads. This means that the production process does not involve genetic engineering. 

The ingredients can make or break any product. Rose Brand says it is using carefully selected rice for its rice flour, while also making sure they meet hygiene standards. The same goes for its tapioca flour and the cassava used in the production process. As well as Rose Brand’s glutinous rice flour.

Rose Brand, which is part of the agricultural-based product giant Sungai Budi Group, has embraced technology in reaching its customers. Rose Brand flours are available on e-commerce, making it easier for Indonesians to shop from the comfort of their homes. 

