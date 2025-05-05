Russia Invites Indonesia as Partner Country for INNOPROM Industrial Exhibition

St. Petersburg, Russia. The Russian government has officially invited Indonesia to become the partner country for the 2025 INNOPROM Industrial Exhibition, to be held in Yekaterinburg.

The invitation was extended by Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov during the Russia-Indonesia Business Dialogue, which took place last Friday in St. Petersburg and was attended by Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

The business dialogue was part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and also marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Russia.

Manturov noted that the event was a follow-up to the Indonesia-Russia Business Forum held in Jakarta in April 2025.

“As stated in April, Russia is eager to deepen strategic cooperation with Indonesia across various sectors, including sovereign wealth funds, transportation, energy, fertilizers, food security, and digital health. We are also exploring greater collaboration in renewable energy and support for infrastructure projects in Indonesia,” said Manturov.

Russia also expressed satisfaction with the substantive conclusion of negotiations on the Indonesia-Eurasian Economic Union (I-EAEU) Free Trade Agreement, and hopes the agreement will be signed before the end of this year.

“We have invited Indonesia to attend INNOPROM 2025 in Yekaterinburg as our guest. Indonesia will serve as the official partner country for the 2026 edition of the exhibition, an initiative that has received full support from President Prabowo Subianto,” Manturov added.

Minister Airlangga welcomed the invitation and emphasized the strategic importance of SPIEF as a platform for strengthening economic partnerships, high-level dialogue, and generating inclusive, sustainable investment opportunities.

“SPIEF is one of the world’s leading economic forums. Indonesia is open to comprehensive discussions on enhancing cooperation with Russia in banking, finance, retail, and payment systems,” Airlangga said.

He also expressed appreciation for the resumption of direct Moscow-Denpasar flights by Russian airline Aeroflot, operating three to four times per week.

“President Prabowo Subianto has requested President Vladimir Putin to increase the frequency of weekly flights. We should also take pride in the near-finalization of the Indonesia-EAEU free trade agreement. I urge both parties to swiftly resolve the remaining technical matters so the deal can be signed this year,” Airlangga added.

The Indonesia-Russia Business Dialogue featured prominent speakers addressing strategic cooperation areas such as the I-EAEU agreement, BRICS collaboration, agricultural modernization, migrant labor, infrastructure, nuclear energy development, cybersecurity, digital platforms, education, critical minerals processing, renewable energy, and fertilizer raw material supply chains.

In his closing remarks, Airlangga invited Russian businesses to deepen cooperation with Indonesian partners.

“There is vast potential to explore further -- such as critical mineral development, electric vehicle battery production, downstream palm oil processing, and Russian agricultural exports, including wheat,” he concluded.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: