Sarihusada Turns 68, Commits to Provide Nutrition for Indonesian Families

Jakarta. Milk producer Sarihusada on Sunday celebrated its 68th year by reaffirming its commitment to providing nutrition for Indonesian families.

Sarihusada first started out in 1954 upon the government and the United Nations initiative to address malnutrition and meet Indonesian children's protein needs. The company then began producing the growing-up milk SGM which remains popular to this day. Sarihusada —as part of food company Danone Specialized Nutrition Indonesia— currently operates four factories spread across Indonesia.

In its 68th year, Sarihusada reaffirmed its commitment to improving children's health by offering a wide range of early-stage nutritional programs and educational programs on nutrition, as well as embracing sustainable business practices.

"As time goes by, we continue to grow our line with diverse products while also still maintaining the quality. As seen in our milk products for pregnant mothers, growing-up, those with specific nutrition needs, as well as families,” Arif Mujahidin, the corporate communications director at Danone Indonesia, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

“Sarihusada products will help complement people’s nutrition, particularly for mothers and children. Providing proper nutrition at every important stage of life, which starts from the early years to adulthood, will bring a positive impact in the present and future,” Arif said.

To combat anemia and stunting in Indonesia, Sarihusada established the Danone Specialized Nutrition research facility equipped with state-of-the-art technology in Yogyakarta. The research center comes with a pilot plant, product and raw material development facility, and sensory and packaging labs. According to the press release, the research center became the largest of its kind across Danone’s global operations and has also resulted in the launch of family milk product SGM Yummi-Nutri with Pro-gress Maxx.

Sarihusada provides a 24/7 multichannel Careline to provide nutrition education to help mothers improve their child's nutrition, particularly in the first 1,000 days of life.

In line with Danone’s ‘One Planet, One Health’ vision, Danone has established the first industrial biomass boiler that uses husks in Central Java to slash up to 32 percent of the carbon produced at the Prambanan Factory.

To protect the environment, Danone Indonesia has assisted in developing the Eroniti Conservation Park in Karangasem Village, Yogyakarta. The park not only helps save native plant species but also provides food reserves for its surrounding ecosystem.

Sarihusada also actively supports local farmers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the Damping training programs.

Since 2016, Sarihusada has been improving the educational facilities at Taman Pintar, Yogyakarta, with renovations and new interactive teaching aids.

Isi Piringku, the company’s nutrition program for kids in early childhood education, has also made significant progress. To date, Isi Piringku has reached 6,119 early childhood education schools, 12,916 teachers, 142,428 students, and 147,669 parents in 27 districts/municipalities across 9 provinces in Indonesia.

According to Arif, the company’s commitment to realize the ‘One Planet, One Health’ vision becomes even more relevant as people are increasingly more aware of health issues, as well as the environment and social sustainability following the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We actively help boost community recovery from the pandemic by providing medical equipment, nutrition, and hydration as well as children's educational needs. We have supported 160 vaccination centers in 27 cities in Indonesia, reaching more than 2 million people. Almost 100 percent of our employees have been vaccinated and gotten access to a booster shot," Arif said.