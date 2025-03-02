SATU Indonesia Awards Returns Again This Year

Jakarta. Conglomerate Astra is holding its signature awarding event SATU Indonesia Awards again this year.

The event recognizes talented Indonesian youths who help contribute to their local communities. This will also mark SATU Indonesia Awards’ 16th year. For the 2025 edition, 16th SATU Indonesia Awards 2025 has picked the theme “Satukan Gerak, Terus Berdampak” (‘Move in Harmony, Continue to Create Impact’). The awards will go to five young people who are deemed to have made great contributions in health, education, environment, entrepreneurship, and technology.

“Astra wishes to nurture more exemplary young people. The youths hold a big role. And that’s why we believe we should keep holding this award,” Astra’s head of brand communications Yudha Prasetya recently said in Jakarta.

The 16th SATU Indonesia Awards 2025 also has a panel of judges comprising experts, including Nila Moeloek, a lecturer at the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Indonesia; actress Dian Sastrowardoyo; Emil Salim, a lecturer in environmental science at the University of Indonesia.

The number of participants at SATU Indonesia Awards continues to rise. Last year, the event recorded over 16,000 applicants. The panelists will judge the participants based on five criteria, including originality.

“We want to see if the submitted program uses a different methodology or approach,” Yudha said.

Irfan Y Pratama, the winner of the 2024 SATU Indonesia Awards in the technology sector, revealed he received countless opportunities after he took part in the event. He had developed the Awanio program in partnership with Astra. He also gave some tips to the young people who wish to join in this year’s edition.

"So, don't be someone else, but believe in the program that you are bringing now. Then show the good side of the program. What is the impact, where is the impact, and then is the impact enough to inspire other people?" Irfan said.

Registration for the 2025 SATU Indonesia Awards is already open and will accept submissions until July 28, 2025. The following are the terms and conditions:

1. The submission program is initiated by an individual or group.

2. The initiator or group leader must not be older than 35 years old at the time of the registration period.

3. The initiator or group leader (one person) will be the representative or representative of the activity and cannot be replaced.

4. The activity must be original.

⁠5. The activity/program is not affiliated with any company, foundation, or institution.

⁠6. The activity has been running for at least 1 year.

7. The registered activity has never received benefits from the Astra Group.

8. The registered activity has never received a national/international award.

9. The submitted activity is in line with sustainability aspects including environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

10. Not an employee of the Astra Group and a SATU Indonesia Awards Partner.

11. A participant can register themselves or someone else who meets the SATU Indonesia Awards requirements.

The 16th SATU Indonesia Awards 2025 appreciation recipients are entitled to receive activity assistance funds of Rp 65 million and activity coaching and the opportunity to collaborate together in Kampung Berseri Astra or Desa Sejahtera Astra.

Visit astra.co.id to find out more.

