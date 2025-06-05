Savyavasa, Permata Bank Launch Exclusive Foreign Mortgage Program

Jakarta. Luxury residential development Savyavasa has partnered with Permata Bank for a property financing program for foreigners who wish to own premium property in Jakarta.

Savyavasa is a luxury residential apartment by Swire Properties and JSI Group under PT Jantra Swarna Dipta.

Through Permata KPR iB IMBT WNA product, Permata Bank’s dedicated Foreign Apartment Ownership Financing (KPA) program, expatriates can now enjoy easier, safer, and more reliable access to property financing.

For years, foreign nationals have encountered challenges in acquiring property in Indonesia, particularly in navigating financing and legal procedures. Permata Bank’s Foreign KPA program addresses these concerns with a clear, structured financing scheme and a simplified, transparent process.

Every step is supported by Permata Bank’s dedicated team of professionals, from application and documentation to transaction completion, ensuring a smooth and reassuring experience. Tailored for foreign passport and temporary stay permit holders, the program offers thoughtfully arranged installment options and attractive interest rates designed to make the journey to homeownership more accessible and worry-free.

“As international interest in living and investing in Indonesia continues to grow, having access to secure and well-structured financing becomes increasingly essential,” Rinaldi Agustian Azis, Division Head Sharia Product, Permata Bank, said.

"As one of the banks in Indonesia to introduce a dedicated Apartment Ownership Financing program for foreign nationals, we are proud to pioneer a new pathway to homeownership that is both accessible and dependable. Our collaboration with Savyavasa reflects a shared commitment to offering peace of mind, convenience, and confidence to expatriate buyers looking to make Jakarta their home,” Rinaldi said.

Situated in the prestigious residential enclave of Dharmawangsa in South Jakarta, Savyavasa offers refined living with immediate access to embassies, leading international schools, world-class hospitals, and premium retail destinations. Its location is ideal for globally mobile professionals and families seeking a sophisticated, well-connected lifestyle.

Savyavasa is conceived and executed by world-renowned architects and designers, including SCDA Architects, Yabu Pushelberg, Richardson Sadeki, and Intaran Design. The project is built to the highest standards of craftsmanship and aesthetic sensibility, delivering elevated living that is both elegant and highly functional. Certified with the Green Mark Gold Standard, this premium residence reflects a deep commitment to sustainability, with over 70 percent of the two-hectare site dedicated to open green space and more than 300 preserved mature trees.

The development offers a thoughtfully curated collection of world-class amenities to suit the lifestyle of its discerning residents, including a 1-kilometer nature jogging trail nestled within the landscaped grounds, several swimming pools for adults and children, a fully equipped fitness and spa facility, an exclusive clubhouse with a private lounge and meeting rooms, and private lift access for selected units - ensuring utmost privacy and comfort.

“We’ve seen rising interest from international buyers seeking long-term, move-in-ready homes in Jakarta that also hold long-term value,” said Sophie Watson-Swingewood, Vice President Director of Swire Properties Indonesia & PT Jantra Swarna Dipta.

“This program simplifies the purchasing process, allowing buyers to focus on selecting the right home with full confidence in the legal and financial support provided.”

“Savyavasa is designed to meet the evolving needs of Indonesia’s growing global community,” added Chandra Asali, Director of Jakarta Setiabudi Internasional & President Director of PT Jantra Swarna Dipta.

“Our partnership with Permata Bank underscores our commitment to offering convenience, security, and confidence to expatriate buyers looking to establish their future in Jakarta.”

With a handover scheduled for 2025 and a highly limited number of units available, Savyavasa presents a rare opportunity for expatriates seeking a refined residence in one of Jakarta’s most exclusive neighbourhoods.

For more information about the Foreign Mortgage Program or to schedule a private consultation, please contact the Savyavasa sales team at +62 81 1180 9058 or email info@savyavasa.com.







