Seru Belajar Retells Bandung Sea of Fire in Podcast, Animation

Smoke rises as the southern part of Bandung city is burned down in an act of defiance against the Allied forces and the Dutch NICA on March 23, 1946. This event became known as Bandung Sea of Fire. (Photo Courtesy of National Archives)

Jakarta. Sejarah Seru, the history teaching segment of education platform Seru Belajar, is retelling historical events in a podcast and animated videos to pique children’s interest in learning about the past.

Seru Belajar recently announced in a press statement that it would soon release a new episode on "Bandung Sea of Fire" or “Bandung Lautan Api”, which took place on March 23, 1946.

On that day, 200,000 Bandung residents and Indonesian soldiers stood side by side burning their own homes to prevent the Allied forces and the Dutch NICA from turning Bandung into a military base.

This deliberate burning turned Bandung into "a sea of fire".

“Bandung Lautan Api showed the sacrifices and unity of the TRI [Indonesian Military] and the people, which is very heartfelt and emotional. The children need to remember this, but we cannot expect them to read hundreds of pages of books,” Seru Belajar founder Budi Kristanda said in a recent press statement.

To this end, Seru Belajar retells the historical moment via an auditory media that is accessible via gadgets — complete with a proper voice-over, exciting sound effects (SFX), and animation that is pleasing to the eyes.

“The past history creates the generation in the future. If history is missing, so many people will reap its consequences; we will only make the same mistakes,” Budi said.

“The factual component of history more often made students lazy. That's why we as educators need to adapt, especially to revolutionize our courses to the children. History can be interesting and fun, like watching an action movie.”

Seru Belajar can be accessed for free via Youtube, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Instagram, and TikTok.