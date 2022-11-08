SGM Helps Foster Yogyakarta’s Food MSEs

Danone Specialized Nutrition Indonesia through Sarihusada Generasi Mahardhika (SGM) Yogyakarta hosts a gathering for food MSEs participating the Orang Tua Angkat program in Yogyakarta on Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Danone Indonesia)

Jakarta. Danone Specialized Nutrition Indonesia, through PT Sarihusada Generasi Mahardhika or SGM Yogyakarta, recently hosted a gathering for micro and small enterprises or MSEs selling processed food in Yogyakarta.

All these MSEs joining the event were part of the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency or BPOM’s Orang Tua Angkat ('Foster Parent') program. First launched in 2021, the Orang Tua Angkat program aims to help facilitate small businesses to get their distribution permit number.

Advertisement

Last week, participating businesses got to learn more about SGM. They also received training on the importance of building a brand identity together with digital marketing expert Alya Mirza.

“We hope we can contribute to MSMEs’ growth in Yogyakarta as the economy recovers,” Endah Prasetioningtias, the manufacturing compliance and government relation manager at Danone Specialized Nutrition Indonesia, said in a recent statement.

According to Danone Indonesia regulatory affairs head Prima Sehanputri, this program demonstrates the synergy between the private sector and government.

“In line with our mission to bring health to as many people as possible we support this program as part of our contribution to spurring the growth of food micro and small enterprises, particularly in Yogyakarta,” Prima said.

“Yogyakarta, which is known for its rich culinary scene, offers potential for micro and small enterprises to grow their business. Hopefully, these enterprises can make use of this program.”

Some of the food micro and small enterprises attending the event were Gudeg Kendil Bu Djuminten, Rendangku Kulonprogo, Gudeg Yu Narni, Bakso Telkom, Onah Gedhang, Dombaqu Indonesia, and many more. The event also showcased the MSEs's products.