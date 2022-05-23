Sinar Mas Holds Southgate Expo at AEON Mall Tanjung Barat

The grand opening of AEON Mall Tanjung Barat in Jakarta on May 20, 2022. (B1 File Photo)

Jakarta. Real estate developer Sinar Mas Land is holding Southgate Expo at AEON Mall Tanjung Barat to enliven the mall’s recent grand opening.

This property exhibition will run from May 21 to 29 at the Main Atrium of AEON Mall Southgate Tanjung Barat. Southgate Residence is partnering with apartment rental platform Jendela360 for this expo. With about 5,000 daily active users everyday, Jendela360 makes apartment rentals a promising long-term and profitable investment in the form of passive income.

Sinar Mas Land also works with Dekoruma, Bank Sinar Mas, and Tokopedia in this exhibition.

According to Hongky J Nantung, the CEO commercial national at Sinar Mas Land, the SouthGate Expo offers tons of promos, such as a 15 percent down payment subsidy and a 2.5 percent apartment ownership credit subsidy.

“[Other promos] include installments starting from around Rp 6 million, deposits up to Rp 15 million from Bank Sinarmas, free furniture and interior design from Dekoruma, free maintenance fee, among others,” Hongky said in a press statement.

“We also have a grand prize of an Altuera studio unit, as well as a 20 percent booking fee discount or about Rp 1 million and an air fryer if you purchase a unit via Sinar Mas Land’s e-store on Tokopedia,” Hongky said.

According to Hongky, Southgate is in a strategic location and sits on the side of TB Simatupang, South Jakarta, thus making it accessible by TransJakarta and Commuter Line train which is just across the mall.

“This mall is also in close proximity with the Jakarta Outer Ring Road which directly connects to the Greater Jakarta area and access to the airport without the need to pass any traffic light. This ease-of-access is a benefit that mall visitors, entrepreneurs, and Southgate Residence apartment tenants can enjoy,” Hongky said.

The Aeon Mall Southgate Residence connects with three apartment towers, namely Elegance, Prime, and Altuera. Sitting in a 5.4-hectare land, green space accounts for 60 percent or 2.2 hectares of this mixed-use project.

The apartment boasts a multitude of premium facilities like gym, jacuzzi, sauna, wall climbing, tennis court, theater room, private dining room, sky pool bar, and 42 other facilities. The price for residential apartments in Southgate Residence starts from Rp 1.2 billion to Rp 6 billion.

AEON Mall Tanjung Barat, which only had its grand opening last week, marks AEON Group’s fourth mall in Indonesia. AEON Mall Tanjung Barat is also the second mall that AEON built in partnership with Sinar Mas Land after the success with AEON Mall BSD City. This mall is integrated with the Southgate Residence.