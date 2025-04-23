SOE Minister Visits Bali International Hospital to Check On Progress

Jakarta. State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Minister Erick Thohir recently visited the national strategic project Bali International Hospital in Sanur, Bali.

The project is set for inauguration in the near future. State-run construction firm PTPP, which is taking part in the construction, reported that the construction had entered the final stage. PTPP's President Director Novel Arsyad, as well as the top brass from InJourney, Pertamedika IHC, and Hotel Internasional Sanur Indonesia were present during the visit.

According to PTPP, Bali International Hospital is a modern hospital with a healing resort concept -- combining world-class medical services with the comfort of Bali's natural environment. All main facilities are now ready for use, including: emergency rooms with 12 treatment rooms, 4 procedure rooms, as well as outpatient-inpatient services with a total of 45 beds.

The hospital also boasts 8 operating rooms, 4 catheterization rooms, 18 intensive care rooms and 4 NICU rooms. Cardiology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterohepatology, and orthopedics are also available. There are also other special services such as special gym rehab facilities for injury recovery, especially for athletes.

Bali International Hospital in Sanur. (Photo Courtesy of PTPP)

Bali International Hospital is also the first of its kind to open opportunities for diasporas, namely Indonesian doctors who previously worked in various countries to return. Erick also spoke with one of the diaspora doctors who had studied and worked in Germany for 24 years. The doctor in question now works at Bali International Hospital.

PTPP's corporate secretary Joko Raharjo said that the project would help improve the quality of Indonesia's national health services.

"We ensure that this project runs with the best quality, efficiently, and on time. Bali International Hospital will be a symbol of state-owned enterprise collaboration in presenting superior health services in world-class tourist destinations," Joko said.

Since founded in 1953, PTPP has taken part in Indonesia's infrastructure development. It also continues to innovate by taking advantage of technologies such as building informatin modeling (BIM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP).

