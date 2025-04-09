Sour Sally to Expand to Philippines with $600,000 Investment

Jakarta. Indonesian frozen yogurt franchise Sour Sally recently announced that it would expand its business to the Philippines with a $600,000 investment.

The company not long ago signed a master franchise agreement with the Philippines. As part of the deal, Sour Sally will set up 48 outlets over the next five years. These stores will spread across the Philippines, particularly its capital Manila. Sour Sally revealed that the Philippines held a huge market potential for frozen yoghurt as more people adopt a healthy lifestyle.

“Frozen yogurt has become a top choice for consumers there. … As Asia’s best frozen yogurt, Sour Sally will continue to innovate to come up with flavors that suit the country. To this end, we will embrace local flavors and ingredients,” Sour Sally said.

The company said that it had already signed similar partnerships to expand to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) late last year. This forward growth strategy will allow Sour Sally to open its first stores in key international markets, such as Dubai, Riyadh, and Manila, marking a pivotal year in the company's global trajectory.

Sour Sally was founded in 2008 by Donny Pramono. According to the company’s press release, its products are mainly “frozen yogurt that is not only delicious, but also packed with probiotics and essential nutrients”. Sour Sally has also received numerous accolades, including the 2016 Asia’s Top Brand Award from Influential Brands. As part of its commitment to quality and safety, Sour Sally has obtained ISO 22000 certification and halal certification. It has also secured the 2024 Global Recognition Award, which acknowledges its innovations within the Asian frozen yogurt sector. Sour Sally has also gained government support, particularly from the Creative Economy Ministry, to make Indonesian brands go global.

