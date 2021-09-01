SPH Offers Rp 33 Billion Worth of Scholarships

Jakarta. Sekolah Pelita Harapan is offering scholarships totaling Rp 33 billion or about $2.17 million to aspiring students via its flagship Breakthrough Scholarship Program.

The scholarship will award high-achieving students who demonstrate excellence in academics, leadership, and character.

This merit-based scholarship is offered at all 5 SPH campuses, namely Lippo Village, Sentul City, Lippo Cikarang, Kemang Village, and Pluit Village.

Aspiring students in Grade 7 to Grade 11 from either national or international schools can apply for the scholarship starting today until October 20.

There are various scholarship categories available and each is catered to specific age groups.

The scholarship comes with school waivers up to 100 percent with limited seats available. Awardees will receive the scholarship until they graduate from SPH.

“We established our Breakthrough Scholarships because we love to help children create beautiful stories of success. This scholarship will enable promising, gifted children to realize their dreams," Matthew Mann, SPH executive director, said in a statement on Monday.

"We love to see what they become when they are provided with the opportunity to excel in the best of learning environments. This scholarship is available at all our campuses and is extended to students from any location,” he said.

Joan Surya —the parent of scholarship awardee Cleon Amadeus Surya— also shared their story.

“When we heard about the scholarship program at SPH Kemang Village, my son and I felt challenged to apply. SPH sets a high standard for the scholarship and that is expected following the quality of their education," Joan said.

Cleon is now a ninth grader at SPH Kemang Village. He received a scholarship when he was in the seventh grade.

"I have watched how Cleon grew, especially in how thorough his thought process is and how he is speaking with more confidence. The school is also continuously supporting his passion for chess and mathematics and just a few months ago he won an international chess competition! I am confident that we made the right choice to apply for the scholarship and very thankful for how Cleon has grown in leaps and bounds,” Joan said.

It has been a tradition at SPH where scholarship opportunities are extended every year to the brightest and most determined students.The SPH Breakthrough Scholarship is not just an average scholarship as it exposes its awardees to a wide range of opportunities that build their credentials.

These credentials are built through leadership roles, in classroom settings, in student-led activities, and by taking up key roles in clubs or societies.

The SPH Breakthrough Scholarships are now open for application from September 20 to October 20. For more information, visit sph.edu/scholarships