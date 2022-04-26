SPH Summer Program is Back This Year: It’s Bigger, Bolder, and Even Better!

Jakarta. The long summer holiday is undoubtedly a time that your children eagerly anticipate throughout the year. While children cannot wait to enjoy their break, parents might be slightly worried about their children idyllically sitting on a couch, playing with their gadgets, and not being productive throughout the day.

Enrolling your children in an engaging summer program can be the best win-win solution for parents and children. With a good quality summer program, children can spend their time in valuable activities to hone their skills, gain new insights, socialize with new friends, and have fun at the same time!

For 12 years, Sekolah Pelita Harapan’s (SPH) Summer Program has been tried and tested as a highly demanded summer holiday program for many families, providing a wide range of activities for students from kindergarten up to high school. This year, we are back with even more exciting things to offer!

SPH Summer 2022 will commence on June 13 to the end of July with more than 30 programs available for you to choose from, such as field trips, life-skill camps, various sports camps, science and engineering programs for kids, and university courses, and so much more. At SPH Summer, you can customize the summer experiences suitable for your children and even for the whole family!

Our summer programs partner with many reputable clubs and universities abroad and are led by expert coaches or instructors, including national athletes, science experts, and star lecturers. Each class is age-appropriate, engaging, and enjoyable, making this year's summer break something that your children will not forget. For older kids in high school, we provide options for pre-university programs in collaboration with Biola University and Wheaton College, USA.

If you are up for an unforgettable summer experience, register today for a 20% Early Bird discount until 8 May 2022. Don’t miss the chance and make this summer count!

Book your spot today: sph.edu/summer