‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘The Batman’, ‘King Richard’ Now on Catchplay+

Jakarta. In April 2022, Catchplay+ is gearing up to release tons of new and exciting content that’ll keep all movie lovers entertained at home for the whole Ramadan season.

Since the lockdown, streaming movies at home becomes the new normal for most movie lovers. To answer the growing demand from OTT users, Catchplay+ strives to bring inspiring and high-quality content for the audience in Indonesia to enjoy at home.

This April, Catchplay+ will be adding the long-awaited blockbuster titles including 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', 'The Batman' and 'King Richard'.

Other highlights for the month include the Final Episode Of 'Attack On Titan Season 4' and AVA, 'The Doorman', 'Copshop', and 'The Ice Road', which are exclusively available on Catchplay+.

“With the entertainment and movie production operations picking back up, we are expecting a lot more new and exciting content to our movie libraries in the next quarters of 2022. We will continue to deliver high quality movies and TV shows, and make sure there'll be something for every kind of viewer to enjoy,” Catchplay+ CEO Daphne Yang said in a press statement on Thursday.

Not only that movies can be purchased by Single Rentals, but the majority of the titles added monthly are also included in the Catchplay+ Unlimited package which allows unlimited watching by subscribers during the subscribed period. For Single Rentals, users can rent their chosen movie by starting from Rp15.000 (before tax) per title. While for the Unlimited category, users only have to pay Rp45.000 (before tax) for monthly subscriptions to watch limitless popular titles on the platform.

Users in Indonesia can access Catchplay+ service through the web, app downloads from Android PlayStore, AppStore, and through leading operators including Telkom’s IndiHome, First Media, XL Home, Transvision; smart TV platforms such as MiTV Samsung and LG Smart TV, and various reputable e-commerce sites such as Tokopedia, Shopee, Blibli, and JD.ID.