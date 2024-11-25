Sragen Farmers Get Pupuk Indonesia's Subsidized Fertilizers

The Jakarta Globe
November 25, 2024 | 2:34 pm
(Photo Courtesy of Pupuk Indonesia)
(Photo Courtesy of Pupuk Indonesia)

Jakarta. Pupuk Indonesia recently held its flagship farmers' dialogue campaign Rembuk Tani in Sragen, Central Java, as the state-owned company seeks to distribute subsidized fertilizers to local farmers.

Pupuk Indonesia has had similar campaigns in other Central Javan regencies. Just like the previous editions, the Rembuk Tani campaign in Sragen offered fertilizers at a discounted price. Farmers can get discounts up to Rp 50,000 ($3.15) when shopping for subsidized fertilizers at official kiosks. This promo is available until Dec. 20. 

The discounts apply to many types of fertilizers, including NPK, a type of fertilizer that has nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium content. Pupuk Indonesia also offers discounted NPK Special Formula, Urea, and Petroganik fertilizers. The company is also giving away a 40 percent discount for NPK Phonska Plus Fertilizer, a leading non-subsidized fertilizer that helps increase crop yields. 

Farmers only need to show their ID cards at the kiosks to get the subsidized fertilizers.

“We want to make sure that the farmers can get their fertilizers at an affordable price. We want to motivate the farmers [with this campaign],” Antonius Yudhi Kristyanto, the senior manager for Pupuk Indonesia’s operations in Central Java and Yogyakarta, said.

As the name suggests, Rembuk Tani had dialogue sessions on how to use fertilizers effectively. The farmers also got to learn how to sign up for the e-RDKK digital platform, a key requirement if they wish to get access to subsidized fertilizers. The two-way discussion also aimed to build stronger communication between Pupuk Indonesia and the farmers’ community.

“With the spirit of collaboration, Pupuk Indonesia is ready to accompany farmers at every stage of the journey towards national food self-sufficiency. Rembuk Tani is not just an event but a real commitment to building stronger food security for a more prosperous and sustainable future for Indonesia," Yudhi said. 

