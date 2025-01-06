SSPACE and KITALULUS Brings Job Opportunities to Millions of Train Passengers via KRL TV Media

Yovanda Noni
January 6, 2025 | 5:37 pm
SHARE
Layoffs Surge! SSPACE Partners with KITALULUS to Expand Job Access Through KRL TV
Layoffs Surge! SSPACE Partners with KITALULUS to Expand Job Access Through KRL TV

Jakarta. SSPACE [DOOH] has partnered with trusted recruitment solution provider KITALULUS to showcase job vacancies via Jakarta's commuter line KRL TV media (PID/Passenger Information Display). This initiative, which has already attracted over 4,000 registered users—and continues to grow daily—offers train passengers fast access to career opportunities.

The program is designed to support job seekers while contributing to inclusive economic growth. With daily KRL passenger numbers ranging from 900,000 to 1.2 million, SSPACE and KITALULUS aim to provide relevant, effective information that meets the needs of job seekers and expands its reach.

This initiative responds to the rise in layoffs in Indonesia, which reached 59,796 individuals from January to October 2024. DKI Jakarta recorded the highest number of layoffs, with 14,501 cases—94 percent higher than the previous month. Data from Statistics Indonesia also shows the unemployment rate reached 7.47 million in August 2024. As part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts and commitment to the UN's SDG 8, SSPACE and KITALULUS hope the program will serve as a practical solution for urban communities seeking employment while supporting sustainable economic development.

Irfan Handoko, Head of Product & Creative at SSPACE, said the program aims to inspire KRL users to adopt a growth mindset in the changing job market. "We want to encourage the community to keep growing and seize the best opportunities available. KRL TV media (PID/Passenger Information Display) is a strategic platform to deliver this information widely and relevantly," he said.

Stevien Jimmy, Cofounder of KITALULUS, added that the content is an innovative solution designed to provide reliable and inclusive job vacancy information. "We believe that public transportation, like KRL, is an effective channel for connecting job seekers to career opportunities. We're committed to providing trustworthy, widely accessible information," he said.

Meanwhile, Viktor Aritonang, President Director of SSPACE, emphasized that the initiative will be continuously evaluated to ensure its content remains relevant and beneficial. "This program reflects our commitment to delivering digital solutions with a direct impact, especially in facilitating access to quality job opportunities," he said.

Through this collaboration, SSPACE and KITALULUS aim to support the public in their career journeys while fostering an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem.

.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

GoTo CEO Patrick Walujo to Lead Company Through 2029 After Strong Financial Growth
Business 2 hours ago

GoTo CEO Patrick Walujo to Lead Company Through 2029 After Strong Financial Growth

 GoTo Gojek Tokopedia confirms Patrick Walujo will remain CEO through 2029 after the company reports strong growth.
Police Seize Semarang Hotel Linked to Online Gambling Money Laundering
News 2 hours ago

Police Seize Semarang Hotel Linked to Online Gambling Money Laundering

 Indonesian police have seized Aruss Hotel in Semarang after uncovering its links to a money laundering operation involving online gambling.
China Slams US Sanctions Over Alleged Hacking Role
News 3 hours ago

China Slams US Sanctions Over Alleged Hacking Role

 China has strongly criticized the U.S. sanctions on a Beijing-based cybersecurity firm accused of hacking US infrastructure.
Indonesia Rolls Out Nutritious Meals Program for Millions of Students
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Indonesia Rolls Out Nutritious Meals Program for Millions of Students

 Indonesia launched the Nutritious Meals Program on January 6, 2025, to provide free, balanced meals to millions of schoolchildren.
Here We Go: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Patrick Kluivert as Indonesia’s New Head Coach
News 4 hours ago

Here We Go: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Patrick Kluivert as Indonesia’s New Head Coach

 Fabrizio Romano announces Patrick Kluivert as the new head coach of Indonesia’s national football team, replacing Shin Tae-yong.
News Index

Most Popular

Controversial Lawyer Alvin Lim Dies at 47
1
Controversial Lawyer Alvin Lim Dies at 47
2
Bandung Police Arrest Three Teenagers for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Singaporean Tourist
3
Louis van Gaal and Patrick Kluivert Shortlisted for Indonesia National Team Coach
4
Residents Warned as Mount Merapi Erupts with 17 Lava Flows
5
Here We Go: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Patrick Kluivert as Indonesia’s New Head Coach
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED