SSPACE and KITALULUS Brings Job Opportunities to Millions of Train Passengers via KRL TV Media

Jakarta. SSPACE [DOOH] has partnered with trusted recruitment solution provider KITALULUS to showcase job vacancies via Jakarta's commuter line KRL TV media (PID/Passenger Information Display). This initiative, which has already attracted over 4,000 registered users—and continues to grow daily—offers train passengers fast access to career opportunities.

The program is designed to support job seekers while contributing to inclusive economic growth. With daily KRL passenger numbers ranging from 900,000 to 1.2 million, SSPACE and KITALULUS aim to provide relevant, effective information that meets the needs of job seekers and expands its reach.

This initiative responds to the rise in layoffs in Indonesia, which reached 59,796 individuals from January to October 2024. DKI Jakarta recorded the highest number of layoffs, with 14,501 cases—94 percent higher than the previous month. Data from Statistics Indonesia also shows the unemployment rate reached 7.47 million in August 2024. As part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts and commitment to the UN's SDG 8, SSPACE and KITALULUS hope the program will serve as a practical solution for urban communities seeking employment while supporting sustainable economic development.

Irfan Handoko, Head of Product & Creative at SSPACE, said the program aims to inspire KRL users to adopt a growth mindset in the changing job market. "We want to encourage the community to keep growing and seize the best opportunities available. KRL TV media (PID/Passenger Information Display) is a strategic platform to deliver this information widely and relevantly," he said.

Stevien Jimmy, Cofounder of KITALULUS, added that the content is an innovative solution designed to provide reliable and inclusive job vacancy information. "We believe that public transportation, like KRL, is an effective channel for connecting job seekers to career opportunities. We're committed to providing trustworthy, widely accessible information," he said.

Meanwhile, Viktor Aritonang, President Director of SSPACE, emphasized that the initiative will be continuously evaluated to ensure its content remains relevant and beneficial. "This program reflects our commitment to delivering digital solutions with a direct impact, especially in facilitating access to quality job opportunities," he said.

Through this collaboration, SSPACE and KITALULUS aim to support the public in their career journeys while fostering an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem.

