State-Owned Bank BNI Takes Home Two Awards from The Finance                 

November 16, 2023 | 3:12 pm
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)
Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI recently took home two awards from The Finance at the 2023 Top 20 Financial Institution Awards.

The first one was the 2023 Top 20 Financial Institutions for the Rp 500 trillion and above asset category with great rating. BNI’s finance director Novita Widya Anggraini also won the best CFO award for banks.

The awards recognize BNI’s efforts in maintaining its performance over the past three years despite the Covid-19 pandemic and global economic dynamics. 

“We hope the awards can motivate BNI to keep up its performance,” BNI’s president director Royke Tumilaar was quoted as saying in a recent press statement. 

BNI reported that its net profit had grown 15.1 percent year-on-year and reached Rp 15.8 trillion as of September. The bank’s credit distribution also rose 7.8 percent year-on-year to Rp 671.4 trillion, supported by expansion in the high-quality segments, namely private and state-owned blue chip corporates, consumer credits, and subsidiaries.

“We are grateful for our performance. We are committed to driving this great trend so we can do our best to contribute to maintaining the credit and economic growth momentum,” Royke said.

