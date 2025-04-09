State-Owned Enterprises Ministry Hosts MSME Training at Pegadaian Tower

Jakarta. The State-Owned Enterprises Ministry has launched a comprehensive training and mentoring program for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as part of its broader effort to enhance national economic competitiveness. The program was held at Pegadaian Tower in Central Jakarta and brought together 164 supported MSMEs and 41 instructors from various state-owned companies.

The initiative is built on insights gathered through Naksir UMKM, a digital platform that categorizes MSME business maturity into four levels. Using this data-driven approach, the ministry tailored its training curriculum to match the specific needs of businesses at each stage of development.

“MSME transformation must be measurable and continuous,” said Rachman Ferry, Head of Public Relations at the ministry. “Capacity building can’t be one-size-fits-all. With clear classification, we can provide more targeted support -- especially during the critical transition from mid-level to mature enterprises,” he added.

The training covered essential areas of business development, including:

Halal product certification and registration with the Food and Drug Authority (BPOM)

Financial management guidance in collaboration with the Financial Services Authority (OJK)

Brand building and digital marketing through photography, copywriting, and social media optimization

Point of Sales system training provided by Telkom Indonesia

The program also involved multiple state-owned enterprises such as Pegadaian, Mind ID, PNM, ID FOOD, IFG, Krakatau Steel, and Danareksa, which contributed by offering access to financing, logistics, and digitalization support.

“This is part of the Ministry of SOEs’ long-term roadmap to foster sustainable MSME growth and reinforce the government's agenda to strengthen the foundation of the national economy,” Ferry said.

With its data-driven framework and strong inter-agency collaboration, the ministry plans to expand the program to other regions across Indonesia.

