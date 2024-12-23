Students Show Off Music Skills at Men's Biore Awesome Skool Fest 2024

December 23, 2024 | 8:39 pm
(Photo Courtesy of Men's Biore)
(Photo Courtesy of Men's Biore)

Jakarta. Men's Biore Awesome Skool Fest 2024 recently became a space for Indonesian high schoolers to show off their music skills.

On Saturday, a series of musical performances enlivened GOR Soemantri Brodjonegoro Kuningan grounds in Jakarta. The event -- held by the men's facial wash brand Men's Biore -- stayed true to its theme "Waktunya Putih Abu-Abu #SiapTampilAwesome", which literally translates into "It's time for the gray-and-whites #tobereadytolookawesome". The colors are referring to the uniforms of Indonesian high schoolers. This festival was in partnership with high schoolers in the Greater Jakarta area for these young musicians to show off their music skills to a huge crowd.

Men's Biore Awesome Skool Fest 2024 also invited other top artists, including Maliq & D'Essentials, Al Ghazali, Raissa Anggiani, Dustin Tiffani, Kelompok Pemuja Koplo, Chintya Gabriella, as well as VALE!. Men's BIore's first-ever and largest high school festival also got enlivened by the K-pop community in Jakarta.

"It is such a pleasure to see you all. Thank you for coming to Men's Biore Awesome Skool Fest 2024," KAO Indonesia's President Director Yoshigai Naoki said when kicking off the festival.

There were tons of games for the attendees to play, ranging from Pull Riding, High Striker, tangkap tangkas (catch), and VR Beat Saber. Enthusiasm also soared high in these game booths.

"We opened at around 11 a.m. As of 1 p.m., we have already had hundreds of players," High Striker's staff Pudin said.

The attendees also had a wide range of food and beverage stalls to pick from.

A performance by Maliq & D'Essentials featuring Al Ghazali wrapped up the event. Such a collab had never been done in other festivals.

The Men's Biore Awesome Skool Fest 2024 is expected to continue to be a platform for Indonesian students to keep exploring their musical talents.

