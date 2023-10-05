Summarecon Mall Bekasi Begins Phase 2 Construction

Jakarta. Summarecon Mall Bekasi not long ago began its Phase 2 construction with a groundbreaking ceremony.

According to the company's statement, the Phase 2 construction will sit on 46,538 square meters of land with its building spanning 87,458 square meters. The total leasing area spans 42,744 square meters, comprising two parking basements and a three-story building. It also has direct access to the Phase 1 Summarecon Mall Bekasi via The Oval lobby.

Phase 2 of the Summarecon Mall Bekasi aims to meet the needs of the middle-upper class by providing 220 F&B and fashion tenants of renowned local and international brands. There will also be a rooftop to house sports and wellness amenities, including a gym, pools, and a spa. Visitors will also be able to play badminton, futsal, or even basketball.

Summarecon Mall Bekasi will also replicate the green hangout space The Downtown Walk in this expansion. It is also set to boast an alfresco dining concept.

“We will not just expand the mall by size, but we have identified the shift in the consumer behavior after the pandemic. That is why we bring a plethora of innovations to present a new customer experience,” Summarecon Agung president director Adrianto P Adhi said in a statement.

Adrianto said Summarecon Mall Bekasi also aimed to become “a one-stop shopping and healthy living mall”.

Summarecon Mall Bekasi has grown to be the city’s major lifestyle and entertainment destination. It has also hosted a plethora of events, including Pasar Senggol, Beksi Coffee Week, Moshi Moshi, Bekasi Sneakers Expo, Children's Playgrounds, and music concerts. Summarecon Mall Bekasi also seeks to help the city’s creative communities thrive.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo visited the Summarecon Mall Bekasi to check if shopping centers were ready to reopen as the country geared up to embrace the “new normal”. As of 2022, the mall’s visitors reached 70 percent of the pre-pandemic level. In 2019, Summarecon Mall Bekasi recorded 21 million visitors. Leasing requests are also on the rise.

The Summarecon Mall Bekasi lies at the heart of the Summarecon Bekasi Center on Boulevard Ahmad Yani Street. It only takes 10 minutes from the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road (West Bekasi toll exit) to the KH Noer Ali flyover. Jakartans can also take Transjakarta to go to Summarecon Mall Bekasi.

