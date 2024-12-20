Supporting Children in Starting Preschool the Nola B3 Way: Creating Space, Growing Confidence

Jakarta. Supporting children and giving them the space to make their own choices is a crucial step for parents in preparing their children for Early Childhood Education (PAUD). This approach helps children grow into confident individuals, develop optimally, and reach their full potential from the very beginning of their educational journey.

This is exactly the approach taken by B3 vocal group member Riafinola Ifani Sari, better known as Nola B3, in raising her four children during their early years. With the right guidance from an early age, Nola’s children—Naura Ayu, Bevan Putera, Neona Ayu, and Nakeya Ayu—were able to develop their abilities and achieve outstanding academic and non-academic accomplishments.

“Communicating with children and involving them in making decisions—especially when starting PAUD—is the best approach,” said Nola in a Tanoto Foundation’s Bincang Inspiratif podcast titled Stories and Tips for Supporting Children Entering Early Education.

Nola’s first experience came when her eldest daughter, Naura, asked to attend school at the age of two. Curious about a neighbor’s child wearing a school uniform and going off to school, Naura kept asking and begging to go as well.

As a first-time parent, Nola was hesitant, understandably so, as Naura was only two years old. Nola believed that at that age, children still need a lot of time with their parents at home. She also worried that school would involve rigid, academic-focused learning that would burden such a young child.

“She was still in her play phase. My husband and I were also new to parenting and didn’t yet understand the concept of schooling for a two-year-old,” she recalled.

But seeing how determined Naura was, Nola and her husband, Baldy Mulya Putra, decided to take action. They visited several PAUD institutions to find the best fit for their daughter, and they brought Naura along for the process.

“We visited the schools together—saw the teachers, the classrooms, the activities. Our choice was based on proximity to home, class hours, activities, and whether Naura felt she could fit in,” Nola explained.

She emphasized that the final decision was left to Naura. “She chose the school herself,” Nola stated.

In choosing the right PAUD, Nola believes parents must align the school’s approach with the child’s character. When selecting a school for Naura, she prioritized one that fostered creativity, built a strong foundation, and stimulated the child’s intelligence. “Thankfully, I found a school whose teaching approach matched our needs,” she said.

Nola’s early concerns that school would be purely academic turned out to be unfounded. She found that PAUD schools didn’t only teach reading, writing, and arithmetic.

“Children also learn how to socialize, adapt, and develop empathy. They’re encouraged to have fun, sing, and build their skills,” she said.

With all the fun and engaging activities, PAUD became an ideal space for children to develop their skills and creativity. It was also a great alternative for children who often felt bored staying at home.

“Especially when they have creative teachers and fun classmates—it makes them happy and builds enthusiasm,” she added.

Naura’s younger siblings, Bevan and Neona, followed in her footsteps by starting PAUD at the age of two as well. Just like with their sister, Nola allowed them to make their own choices about schooling. “They were excited too,” she said.

The experience was slightly different for the youngest, Nakeya, who was born in 2021. Initially, Nola, her husband, and the older siblings agreed that Nakeya would spend more time at home with books, toys, and meaningful activities.

However, with her siblings’ schedules being so busy and the large age gap, Nakeya lacked playmates at home. An active and confident child, she naturally gravitated toward social interaction, especially with peers.

When Nakeya turned three, she showed a clear interest in school after accompanying her siblings. Nola asked if she wanted to go to school, and Nakeya eagerly said yes.

Once again, Nola and her husband returned to their trusted process: visiting and reviewing PAUD schools.

“So here’s my tip: if your child understands what school is, take them to see it for themselves. Show them what a school looks like, let them meet the teachers, explore the classrooms, experience the activities, and see if they want to engage,” Nola advised.

She also reminded parents to prepare practical matters, like school supplies, how to make friends, and even toilet training or diaper use. “We discuss all of this well in advance with the child,” she said.

Family support is also key. Nola always involves her husband in preparing their children for PAUD—from school visits to supporting daily learning at home.

There is no specific division of roles—her husband plays an equally important role in shaping their children’s early education. This collaborative approach ensures that the impact of PAUD is truly effective. Nola observed meaningful changes in her children, especially in their emotional development and discipline.

“They can now manage their own schedules and take responsibility. Good habits formed in school also carry over at home. The rules at school are ones we also apply in the household,” she said.

Nola sees PAUD as a vital foundation for a child’s development. She believes it’s not about teaching children to read, write, and count too early, but rather about cultivating a love for learning.

“I believe they’ll learn those skills when the time is right. PAUD is more about encouraging the learning spirit and fostering creativity. It builds the foundation for a lifelong love of learning,” she said.

Nola is confident that with the right early education, children can reach their full potential and make meaningful contributions to their future. For example, Naura was already capable of making independent decisions by the age of seven. “If the decision was safe and appropriate, I’d just say, ‘Go for it!’” Nola said, recalling how she empowered her daughter.

Today, Naura, now nearly 20, continues to shine in her music career alongside her academic achievements. Bevan, 18, is an active band member and has been accepted into the Computer Engineering program at the University of Indonesia. Meanwhile, 15-year-old Neona is fully immersed in the world of music and performing arts.

“The most important thing is to instill confidence in your children. Give them space to grow, stimulate their development early on, then nurture, support, and guide them. You need to observe their talents and abilities starting from their PAUD years,” Nola concluded.

Watch Nola B3’s full story and get inspired to grow with your child: YouTube Video

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: