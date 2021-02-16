Survey Finds Marketplace Customers Most Satisfied with Tokopedia

Jakarta. A recent survey by Indonesian opinion poll platform Jakpat revealed that online marketplace shoppers found Tokopedia to be the most satisfactory.

Jakpat recently conducted a survey between November 19-25 to find out the e-commerce that customers are most satisfied with. The survey polled 1,106 respondents who had to score online marketplaces based on five criteria, namely promo, apps experience, trusted, assortment, and delivery.

Results showed that Tokopedia scored 4.53 on a 7-point Likert scale, placing the local marketplace giant on top. At second place was Shopee with 4.47, followed by Blibli (4.21), Lazada (4.20), JD.ID (4.16), and Bukalapak (4.15), as seen on the @Jakpatapp Instagram account.

Tokopedia also ranked first in terms of the marketplace that offers a variety of quality products, earning 6.07 on a 7-point Likert scale. Shopee scored 5.95, whereas JD.ID earned 5.38. Then Lazada (5.33), Blibli (5.32), Bukalapak (5.13).

The Indonesian central bank projected that e-commerce could record Rp 530 trillion (about $36.8 billion) in transaction value in 2022. This is a huge leap compared to this year’s e-commerce transaction value, which is forecast to hit Rp 403 trillion, Media Indonesia wrote.

Arshi Adini, the executive director of the Indonesian E-Commerce Association (ideA), said she was optimistic that the industry could reach the Rp 530 trillion forecast, considering how people now prefer shopping online. Not to mention the development of digital payment services, as well as the innovations launched by the e-commerce platform themselves.

“We are optimistic, even if we look at the digital sector in a broader sense, there is still a huge chance to achieve that number. The e-commerce industry is currently growing at a pace much faster than many have predicted,” Arshi said in a press statement on Friday, as quoted by Media Indonesia.

Arshi added, “people are feeling the benefits and efficiency offered by the e-commerce industry, thus spurring significant growth in sellers, consumers, and transactions.”

Their dependence on digital platforms is also no longer at the educational stage. People have seen the benefits, convenience, efficiency of the digital industry themselves, according to Arshi.

And this is where the digital industry, particularly e-commerce, plays a major role in driving economic recovery, she said.