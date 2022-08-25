Survey: Tokopedia Most Popular E-Commerce Among Millennials & Gen Z

Jakarta. A recent online survey by news outlet Kumparan shows Tokopedia as the most popular e-commerce among Indonesian millennials and Gen Z, followed by Shopee and Lazada.

Kumparan recently surveyed 577 online shoppers -- all between the age of 17 and 35 years and above -- to gauge customers’ perception of trust and comfort when shopping in e-commerce. About 64.9 percent of the respondents were between 22 and 31 years of age: in other words, Gen Zs and millennials.

According to the survey, most respondents favored shopping on Tokopedia. The respondents also said that Tokopedia was the most trustworthy and safest to make their transactions in, compared to other e-commerce platforms.

Product variety, ease of payment and product search, and attractive promos were among the factors that influence the young customers’ decision to make a purchase on e-commerce. Shoppers consider other buyers' reviews, store ratings, clear product information, and official store, to name a few when choosing a merchant.

Kumparan reported that Tokopedia surpassed its other counterparts -- Shopee, Lazada, Blibli, Bukalapak, and JD.ID -- as the e-commerce with the most trustworthy merchants. Tokopedia is taking the lead when it comes to customer service, payment, and shipping options. It is also the easiest to search for a product on Tokopedia.

The survey also revealed that Tokopedia became a top choice for female millennials and Gen Zs with 50.4 percent of those surveyed in agreement. Shopee is placed second in this demographic with 45.9 percent.

Tokopedia also becomes the female shoppers’ go-to when looking for fashion products, followed by Shopee and Lazada.

Kumparan’s online survey took place from July 23 and August 5. The respondents came from different parts of Indonesia and were all avid online shoppers who make purchases on e-commerce platforms more than five times in a month.