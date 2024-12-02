Talented High Schoolers to Perform at Men's Biore Awesome Skool Fest 2024

Jakarta. Men's face wash brand Men's Biore is set to host a music festival that features talented high schoolers, among others, later this month.

The Men's Biore Awesome Skool Fest 2024 is scheduled to take in GOR Soemantri grounds, Kuningan, Jakarta on Dec. 14.

The event will provide space for students across 20 high schools in the Greater Jakarta area to express their musical talents. The festival embraces the theme "It's Time for the 'White-And-Gray' to Look Awesome', which alludes to the uniforms of Indonesian high schoolers.

Top Indonesian artists will also enliven the festival, including Maliq & D’Essentials, Al Ghazali, Raissa Anggiani, Dustin Tiffani, Kelompok Pemuja Koplo, Chintya Gabriella, and Vale!. Men's Biore will also set up booths that come packed with tons of fun activities, including photo booth as well as free haircuts and styling. The event will also have many food and beverage tenants.

Tickets are available at Rp 35,000 ($2.21) on tiket.com. Check out @idmensbiore on Instagram and TikTok for more info on other promo.

Visit www.mensbiorefestival.id to find out more.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags: