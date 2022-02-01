Tangerang City Gears Up for Waste-to-Energy Project

Jakarta. The Tangerang city government is gearing up to build a waste-to-energy plant, as the project saw positive responses from various stakeholders.

The Tangerang city government recently conducted an online public outreach to solicit inputs on the project from stakeholders such as the central government, activists, academics, among others, with nearly 300 attendees.

About 93 percent of the participants voted in favor of the waste-to-energy plant project. Seven percent of the participants casted neutral votes. No participant voted against the waste-to-energy plant construction in Tangerang city.

According to Tangerang Mayor Arief R. Wismansyah, the waste-to-energy plant marks a major breakthrough in the city’s urban waste management.

"This is an effort to improve public health and environmental quality in Tangerang City, to reduce waste accumulation at the Rawa Kucing Landfill, and to get added value in the form of electric power,” the mayor said in a recent press statement.

Tangerang is one of the 12 cities named in the 2018 presidential regulation on accelerating the development of the waste-to-energy plants. Novrizal Tahar, the waste management director at the Environment Ministry, said that the waste emergencies in those 12 cities —if likened to a chronic disease— had reached stages 4-5 in severity. This calls for use of technologies at waste-to-energy facilities, including in Tangerang.

If the said 12 cities are able to operate the plants and process a total waste of 18,000 tons a day, Indonesia can help slash 4.3 million tons of carbon dioxide emission, according to Novrizal.

Environmental activist Tukidi revealed the Rawa Kucing landfill receives more than 1,500 tons of waste everyday. If not managed, it is just a matter of time that the Rawa Kucing landfill will crumble.

"There is no other way but to process it with technology. The faster the implementation is, the better. There is no other way, but to agree with the program,” Tukidi said.

Oligo Infrastructure Group is part of the consortium that won the tender for the waste-to-energy development in Tangerang city.

Cynthia Hendrayani, the president director of Oligo Infrastructure Indonesia, said the robust public support would pave the way for the development of the plant’s physical infrastructure, which would begin with the signing of an agreement between Tangerang city government and Oligo.

“Oligo would like to express gratitude to the Tangerang city government for successfully bringing the cooperation to this stage,” Cynthia said.