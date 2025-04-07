Tanoto Foundation Fellowship Program 2025 Officially Accepts Applications

Jakarta. Philanthropic organization Tanoto Foundation is officially accepting applications for its fellowship program.

The Tanoto Foundation Fellowship Program Cohort 2025 aims to nurture changemakers who will help improve the quality of Indonesian education. The program first began in 2024. For one full year, selected participants or Tanoto Fellows will be placed in one of the Tanoto Foundation's regional offices -- namely in Riau, North Sumatra, Central Java, and East Kalimantan -- to learn while working directly on the ground.

In this program, Tanoto Fellows will not only get transformative experiences, but also other benefits consisting of:

Project-based leadership development support;

Support for learning experiences, coaching, and mentoring from experts;

Competitive monthly stipend support during the program and social initiative development funds at the end of the program;

Access to become part of the Tanoto Fellows Network, an alumni community oriented towards lifelong learning and ongoing collaboration in the education sector;

Become a collaborative partner of the Tanoto Foundation in providing broad and sustainable impact.

The registration requirements for the Tanoto Fellowship Program 2025 are as follows:

Indonesian citizen

Not older than 26 years old

Bachelor's or Master's degree graduates from various majors

Have aspirations to contribute to strengthening Indonesian education

Willing to follow the program in full for one year

Participants will undergo several stages, namely:

Online registration via the official Tanoto Foundation website https://www.tanotofoundation.org/id/tanotofoundationfellowshipprogram2025/

An online leadership potential assessment that aims to map leadership potential and candidate profile;

Virtual case studies and final interviews aimed at assessing the alignment of aspirations and values ​​of the candidate program participants.

Tanoto Foundation will accept applications until May 25. Here is the full schedule:

April 7-May 25: Registration via online form

May 29 - 30: Announcement of administrative selection results

June 4 - 12: Selection stage 1

June 16 - 17: Announcement of selection results stage 1

June 19 - 23: Selection stage 2

July 1 - 4: Announcement of selection results stage 2

August 18: Cohort 2025 Program officially begins

For more information, visit https://www.tanotofoundation.org/id/tanotofoundationfellowshipprogram2025/ . Also follow the latest updates on Tanoto Foundation's Instagram @tanotoeducation.

