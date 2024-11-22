Tanoto Foundation, Gates Foundation Partner for Nutrition Program in Asia

May 6, 2025 | 4:07 pm
(Photo Courtesy of Tanoto Foundation)
(Photo Courtesy of Tanoto Foundation)

Jakarta. Philantropic organizations Tanoto Foundation and Gates Foundation inked Tuesday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a collaborative effort aimed at unlocking human potential and helping communities thrive across Asia.

The MoU brings together the two organizations’ shared commitment and experience. As part of the agreement, both foundations will work to identify, design, and implement joint initiatives across many sectors: public health, maternal and children's nutrition, access to quality education, strengthening the philanthropic ecosystem, and capacity-building within Asia.

“This partnership is a significant step in opening up new opportunities for system-building in Asia and expanding the impactful programs we have been running,” Belinda Tanoto, a member of the Tanoto Foundation’s Board of Trustees, was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Belinda said that challenges had become more complex and interconnected as they ranged from the widening funding gap to the growing gap between the rich and poor.

"No single organization, no matter how large or how well-resourced, can tackle these issues alone. This is why collaboration is so important. By partnering with like-minded organizations like the Gates Foundation, we can harness the power of our collective to drive lasting change. We believe that when we invest in people, we unlock their potential and transform their future. Through collaboration, we can work together to create more impactful and sustainable solutions that reach the communities that need them most,” Belinda said.

Each program under the partnership will be governed by a specific agreement that will outline the purpose, scope, budget, and roles and responsibilities of both parties. The program-specific agreement will also reflect a shared commitment to ensuring that the innovations, knowledge, and solutions we develop are affordable and accessible to the people who need them most. The Gates Foundation emphasizes the importance of long-term partnerships in driving meaningful change.

“Collaboration with local and regional partners is key to achieving sustainable impact,” said Hari Menon, the director for the South and Southeast Asian region at the Gates Foundation.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with the Tanoto Foundation, building on the important work we have done together, starting with our partnership to improve nutrition in Indonesia. By combining our complementary strengths, networks, and regional capacities, we can accelerate progress and help improve the lives of millions of people across Asia,” Hari said.

The Tanoto Foundation and the Gates Foundation have a long-standing commitment to addressing systemic social problems. The Tanoto Foundation has more than 40 years of experience working across Asia to support education systems, health innovation, and leadership development. The Gates Foundation has played a leading role in global efforts to end disease, expand financial inclusion, and improve agricultural productivity.

