Tanoto Foundation Holds 2024 FOKUS Forum on Quality Education for All

Jakarta. Education philanthropic organization Tanoto Foundation recently held a forum zeroing in on educational equity to help Indonesia unlock a golden era by its centenary in 2045.

The law mandates that every citizen has the right to education. However, the 2022 PISA study shows that Indonesian students are still lagging in their reading, mathematics, and science skills. The teacher's certification rate also only stood at 56 percent as of 2023.

Tanoto Foundation recently partnered with the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry as well as the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) to host the 2024 FOKUS discussion on improving Indonesia's human capital.

"FOKUS 2024 aligns with our ministry's vision, which is to provide quality education for all. The 1945 Constitution guarantees the right of education for all citizens," Primary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti said in Jakarta on Thursday.

FOKUS 2024 aims to review the achievements and lessons learned from various basic education initiatives that have been implemented throughout 2024. In addition, this forum is expected to provide strategic input and concrete steps in creating equitable quality education throughout Indonesia.

The event invited policymakers, education practitioners, and development partners such as the Ministry of National Development Planning, UNESCO, and local governments partnering with the Tanoto Foundation, the University of Canberra, the University of Arkansas, and Sebelas Maret University.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti gives an opening remarks at the 2024 FOKUS forum in Jakarta on Dec. 19, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Tanoto Foundation)

The Primary and Secondary Education Ministry has prepared a strategy to ensure that everyone has access to quality education over the next five years, according to its secretary Praptono.

The strategy consists of a focus on providing adequate facilities and infrastructure, competent and prosperous educators and techniques, a supportive socio-cultural environment, adaptive and meaningful learning, equal availability of services, affirmative education financing, inclusive education services, and the development of superior talents.

“Teachers and facilities are the keys to success for quality education. Quality education starts with dedicated teachers and adequate facilities. We must ensure that teachers get the support they need. This is important so that teachers can work calmly, with high dedication, and inspire students,” Praptono said.

The UNESCO has been pushing for quality education. It is also part of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), according to Amich Alhumami, a deputy at Bappenas.

"Ultimately, education is intended to create good citizens as a foundation for building a good society and both are the foundations for building a national civilization," Amich said.

Tanoto Foundation's Country Head Inge Kusuma hopes that FOKUS 2024 can encourage cross-sector discussion and collaboration focused on developing school quality by improving the abilities of teachers and principals as well as parental participation in the learning process. Such collaboration can also strengthen the planning of education programs, policy development, budget optimization, and dissemination of good practices.

"We believe that the concept of pentahelix cooperation, involving government, academics, the private sector such as philanthropy and development partners, and the media, plays an important role in creating a comprehensive approach to advancing education in Indonesia. Each party has unique knowledge and competencies that complement each other so that through collaboration, the sustainability of the initiative can be more assured," Inge said.

Tanoto Foundation has launched several initiatives related to basic education throughout 2024.

It has supported the BBPMP quality assurance agency of Central Java to prepare a data-based work plan for the minimum assessment standards in Kendal.

The organization has also developed a digital-based monitoring system for more transparent and accountable decision-making, with pilot projects in Dumai and Siak.

It has also provided technical assistance in implementing literacy and numeracy policies in assisted areas, such as Pematangsiantar, Dumai, and Batanghari.

