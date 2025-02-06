Teacher Motivation Drives 16% Jump in Literacy in Indonesian Classrooms

Jakarta. STiR Education and Bakti Barito Foundation recently announced evaluation results proving a 16.4 percent improvement in student literacy in Indonesia through independent assessments.

The partnership between STiR and Bakti Barito, launched in 2022 and led by Yayasan Bakti Pendidikan Unggul, is designed to improve teacher motivation and student learning at scale through the STIR (Integrated Education System for Innovation and Character) Program.

The STiR Program has released comprehensive evidence that strengthened teacher motivation, professional practice, and systemic engagement has a literacy-enhancing impact on students. An independent evaluation by Deloitte, peer-reviewed by Professor Nishith Prakash of Northeastern University, confirmed that:

1. Literacy scores rose by 16.4 percent in STiR–Bakti Barito schools versus non-partner schools.

2. 42.3 percent of students in partner schools demonstrated stronger peer relationships, compared with 24.5 percent elsewhere.

3. 15.7 percent of students demonstrated increased help-seeking behaviours, up from 11.4 percent in other schools.

4. The programme delivered a £6.88 social return (SRoI) on every £1 invested.

5. At under $1 per child per year, STiR’s model delivers foundational teacher development at exceptionally low cost, making scale both feasible and sustainable.

"The evaluation results from Indonesia show clear and encouraging signs that STiR’s approach is working. We find gains in literacy, and the focus on teacher and system motivation appears to be creating meaningful shifts in classroom practice. This is a promising model for large-scale system improvement,” said Professor Nishith Prakash, Professor of Public Policy and Economics, Northeastern University.

A co-design session in Kota Kediri, where teachers collaborate on curriculum planning and share best practices. (Photo Courtesy of Bakti Barito Foundation)

The program is closely aligned with Indonesia’s national education standards and provides clear, consistent guidance to school leaders and teachers on the knowledge and skills students need to succeed. Education officials reported sharper role clarity, enhanced collaboration with peers, and increased focus on supporting teachers through targeted coaching and resources. Districts such as Lumajang have already moved their national education report ratings from amber to green, and district education agencies in Kota Kediri and Lumajang have established steering groups to ensure network meetings align with both district and national priorities.

“This evaluation affirms our belief that when we support teachers to reignite their intrinsic motivation and engage education agencies (such as education officials, school supervisors, and school principals) in enabling this process, we can catalyse deep and lasting change within education systems,” said Yoni Nurdiansyah, Executive Director of STiR Program in Indonesia.

“The dedication of our government partners and stakeholders has been instrumental throughout this journey. We are excited to build on this momentum as we scale to more districts and deepen our support for local governments,” he added.

Yoni Nurdiansyah, Executive Director of STIR Program in Indonesia, in a Learning Improvement Cycle session in Kota Kediri and Lumajang. (Photo Courtesy of Bakti Barito Foundation)

“By partnering with STiR Education, we’ve chosen not to reinvent the wheel but to leverage existing systems, delivering low‑cost solutions with measurable impact from day one,” said Dian A. Purbasari, Director of Bakti Barito Foundation.

To strengthen impact further, the partners are piloting an AI-powered avatar to capture teachers’ and officials’ voices and rolling out a WhatsApp-based chatbot to gather real-time feedback. These tools will enhance monitoring, deepen understanding of school-level realities, and support cost-effective expansion.

