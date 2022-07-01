TECH, APTISI Team Up to Digitize Higher Education

Jakarta. At least a thousand private universities have become part of the collaboration between IndoSterling Technomedia, also known by the ticker symbol TECH, and the Association of Indonesian Private Universities, or APTISI, which seeks to accelerate the digitization of higher education.

According to TECH chief executive officer Billy Andrian, the collaboration is a tangible manifestation of higher education digital reform and a continuous commitment that begins with the spirit of realizing the Education Ministry's Kampus Merdeka program.

"TECH and APTISI are two entities that have the same ultimate goal, to prepare a generation of Indonesians who are responsive to change and adaptive to face the never-ending pace of technological development," Billy said on Thursday, ahead of the opening of the National Meeting and APTISI 1st Plenary Central Executive Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali.

According to Billy, Indonesia's human capital must be able to keep pace with the technological advances. Through Edufecta and together with APTISI, TECH will continue to contribute positively in assisting the world of higher education in Indonesia.

The National Meeting and the 1st Plenary Central Executive Meeting of APTISI supported by TECH will take take place at the Nusa Dua Convention Center on July 1-3.

The event invited President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto as keynote speakers. The conference will also have Education Minister Nadiem Makarim, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, House Commission X chairman Syaiful Huda, as well as the National Accreditation Board for Higher Education chair Ari Purbayanto.

APTISI chair M Budi Djatmiko explained that this event was the culmination of the Campus Digitization Program that had been initiated with TECH since 2021.

“APTISI has donated to a thousand private universities throughout Indonesia, TECH's flagship innovation, Edufecta, an application that provides management information systems. This is the capital for the transformation and digitalization of higher education," Budi Djatmiko said.

Throughout 2022, through roadshows to various parts of Indonesia, at least a thousand private campuses have benefited from the grant to utilize the Edufecta platform which can be used for 5 years.

Edufecta is a cloud-based integrated campus management application, created by TECH subsidiary Technomedia Interkom Cemerlang to accelerate the digitization of universities in Indonesia.

"Edufecta's benefits are not only for teaching and learning activities, but also managing data from the new student registration process to reporting activities in the Higher Education Database [PDDikti]," Technomedia Interkom Cemerlang chief executive officer Ucu Komarudin said.

The PDDikti is a database managed by the Education Ministry that encompasses all data and statistics about universities in Indonesia with real-time updates. According to Budi Djatmiko, an education reform can only be achieved through collaboration and synergy with various parties.

"The collaboration is not only with the university ecosystem and the private sector, but all relevant stakeholders," Budi said.