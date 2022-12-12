TECH Helps Hundreds of Universities Manage Their Data

IndoSterling Technomedia, also known by its ticker symbol TECH, is working with the Association of Higher Education Institutions in Computer Science and Information Technology or Aptikom to speed up digital transformation in Indonesia's universities. (Photo Courtesy of TECH)

Jakarta. IndoSterling Technomedia, also known by its ticker symbol TECH, is working with the Association of Higher Education Institutions in Computer Science and Information Technology or Aptikom to speed up digital transformation in Indonesia’s universities.

"As one of the country's major education tech companies, Edufecta is here to provide tangible solutions for the advancement of the Indonesian higher education institutions, particularly those specializing in information technology and computer science," CEO of PT Technomedia Interkom Cemerlang (Edufecta) Ucu Komarudin said at the Aptikom National Conference last week.

Advertisement

According to Ucu, TECH's digital platform Edufecta will enable universities to provide the essential information systems to support their learning process and talent management.

Indonesia is home to 1,500 information technology and computer science campuses, Aptikom reported. Aptikom chairman Zainal A. Hasibuan said that about 850 of these campuses accommodate more than 500,000 associate degree (D1-D3 level) students. These campuses produce approximately 40,000 to 50,000 graduates each year.

“The collaboration with TECH does not only speed up the digitalization of universities under Aptikom through Edufecta. But it also helps us in terms of internships as well as talent management, which is pivotal for alumni tracking,” Zainal said.

Aside from the well-managed data, the education accreditation system calls for a “link-and-match” with the industry. This would mean a talent management system is necessary to address career issues that alumni are facing, as well as to meet the industry's needs, according to Zainal.

Collaboration with Private Universities

Edufecta has also received positive feedback from the Association of Indonesian Private Universities (APSTI). Since the beginning of 2022, Edufecta has partnered up with higher education institutions across 181 cities and 32 provinces. The Education Ministry, which is currently aiming to boost campus digitalization, has also given its support for Edufecta, according to Ucu.

“Edufecta’s collaboration with higher education institutions has been in accordance with the trends of the Industry 4.0 and Society 5.0 eras, which call for a rapid, equitable, and sustainable digitalization of Indonesia’s higher education institutions,” he said.