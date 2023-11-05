Sunday, November 5, 2023
Telkom Wins Best Audiovisual Award at 2023 AMH

November 4, 2023 | 9:03 pm
Telkom wins an award at the 2023 Anugerah Media Humas awarding ceremony in Surabaya on Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Telkom)
Telkom wins an award at the 2023 Anugerah Media Humas awarding ceremony in Surabaya on Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Telkom)

Jakarta. State-owned telecommunications company Telkom recently won an award for the best audiovisual media at the public relations awarding ceremony 2023 Anugerah Media Humas (AMH) in Surabaya.

Telkom also ranked second place for the social media category for ministries/government agencies, state-owned enterprises, and state universities. 

“This is a testament to Telkom’s commitment as a digital telco firm that supports the acceleration of digitalization across all aspects, including public relations. Digitalization has really influenced today’s public relations everywhere, including Telkom,” Andri Herawan Sasoko, the VP of corporate communication at Telkom, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

“The awards become a reminder as well as a motivation for Telkom to increasingly harness digitalization to improve the quality of our public relations,” Andri said.

The Communications and Informatics Ministry is hosting the 2023 AMH. The ministry’s director general for public communications said the awards recognized the winners’ success in promoting the recent ASEAN Summit. Usman also said he hoped this could lead to an improvement in public relations across government bodies.

“The reputation of the government and this country is in the government's public relations’ hands,” Usman said.

Ahmad Reza, the SVP for corporate communication and investor relations at Telkom, also commented on the awards.

“They are set to motivate us to deliver the best public relations programs to support the success of our company’s agenda. And this can hopefully pave the way for a globally competitive Indonesia,” Reza said.

