Telkomsel, Catchplay+ Team Up to Improve Watching Experience

Jakarta.Telkomsel collaborates with Catchplay+ to improve watching experience for the public by opening wider access to enjoy more varied world-class quality digital entertainment.

Starting today, Telkomsel users from Sabang to Merauke will find it easier to enjoy a variety of Catchplay+ featured content through the Movie Lovers Basic bundling package with affordable video data. Through this strategic step, Telkomsel as the leading digital telco also opens wider collaboration with Catchplay+ to reach more viewers from all over Indonesia.

Collaboration with Catchplay + adding the world-class #SinemaSpektakuler collection owned by Telkomsel Video ecosystem and reinforce Telkomsel's commitment as 'The Home of Entertainment' to continue delivering quality entertainment content that can meet the needs and interests of all Indonesian society segments from time to time.

"The collaboration with Catchplay+ is part of Telkomsel's efforts to improve people's digital living standards by providing more choices in accessing world-class digital entertainment via smartphones, supported by Telkomsel's leading broadband network quality," Telkomsel's marketing director Derrick Heng said in a press statement on Tuesday.

"Hopefully this collaboration can open up more possibilities for the community to adopt a more comprehensive digital lifestyle through the use of leading-edge technology, and contribute to the advancement of Indonesia's inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem."

As it is known, Telkomsel is the leading digital telecommunications operator in Indonesia with more than 169 million subscribers, of which 117 million are data service users.

In addition to the support for broadband network connectivity with 4G/LTE technology that serves 95 percent of the population in Indonesia, Telkomsel is now also the first operator to deploy a 5G network, whose development continues to be carried out in scalable stages, which will provide a pleasant experience for Movie Lovers to enjoy Catchplay+ content.

CEO of Catchplay Group Daphne Yang said that this collaboration is a form of strategy as well as a breakthrough made by Catchplay+ to expand audience reach throughout Indonesia.

“CATCHPLAY+ provides the strongest and latest movie offering in the market in addition to a wide variety of exclusive series for discerning movie lovers. In an effort to continue to increase our reach in Indonesia, Catchplay+ has collaborated with lots of ISPs, Pay TVs and leading telecommunication companies. This enhanced collaboration with Telkomsel will help us make high-quality entertainment content more convenient and accessible for a huge base of users in Indonesia," Daphne Yang said.

As a movie streaming platform for all ages, Catchplay+ provides varieties of genres for movie fans to enjoy, starts from blockbusters, local movies, international drama series, as well as animations that can be enjoyed by all Movie Lovers subscribers. In addition to that, Catchplay+ also shows the latest series and strongest movie titles whose screenings are close and even at the same time as the schedule in theaters.

The latest content currently available on Catchplay+ are action movie featuring Jason Statham, Wrath of Man, and for thriller fans 'Spiral: From The Book of Saw'. On top of that, there are also 'Pipeline', 'Seobok', 'The Superdeep', 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc', 'Why Women Kill S2', 'FBI: Most Wanted S2', Taiwanese series, 'Gold Leaf', BBC First series, and local audience favorites such as 'Bebas' with hundreds of new titles added every month.

All Telkomsel customers in the country can access these featured content by utilizing Catchplay+ Movie Lovers Basic bundling with video data. Bundling packages start from 7 days = Rp. 15,000 (users will get 1 GB of data), 30 days = Rp. 49,500 (users will get 3 GB of data) and 90 days = Rp. 99,000 (users will get 9 GB of data).

One Catchplay+ account can be used on five registered devices and can be watch on two devices at the same time, including PCs, smartphones, tablets and televisions, a perfect solution for watching together with family, relatives or friends.

Further information for purchasing a bundling package as well as how to activate it can be accessed via www.telkomsel.com/videos/catchplay.