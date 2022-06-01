Telkomsel Enlivens Lunar New Year in Pontianak, Singkawang

Jakarta. State-owned telecom giant Telkomsel recently enlivened the Chinese New Year festivities in Pontianak and Singkawang, among others, by offering special internet vouchers and ramping up data services.

The Chinese New Year comes with tons of exciting activities that can attract tourists, both from home and abroad. The festivities are also synonymous with large crowds, which may translate to high traffic over telecom networks.

"Telkomsel is taking part in enlivening West Kalimantan's largest event by offering products that enable people to do their digital activities easily, even when in large crowds," Muharlis, the company's consumer sales general manager for the Kalimantan region, said.

Telkomsel said that it presented the massive multiple input multiple outputs (MIMO) technology in Singkawang to serve more customers. And also to provide a more consistent customer experience and data services amid the crowded Cap Go Meh celebration.

The company previously implemented MIMO at the recent Batulicin Festival event. The 2023 Haul Sekumpul Martapura also uses a similar technology.

Telkomsel also launched affordable Gong Xi Fa Cai internet vouchers, which came with tons of options that customers can choose from. With these vouchers, customers can enjoy maximum internet access and access to all applications over a robust Telkomsel network. Telkomsel provides “Gong Xi Fa Cai” starter pack cards, starting at just Rp 15,000 (3GB) up to 35GB quota priced at Rp 82,000.

Also, Telkomsel set up a booth corner that enables customers to switch their 3G card with 4G. The booth had data packages, mobile credits, digital packages, Telkomsel POIN Exchange, as well as Modem Orbit with various choices, starting with the Star H1 type (Rp 769,000), as well as Chinese New Year personal dial tone.

Telkomsel has pledged to bolster Indonesia's tourism, among others, via greater network capacity by providing two 4G compact mobile base transceiver station (BTS) units, four 4G macro BTS units, 4G small-cell BTS, an additional 10 4G BTS, and optimizing more than 80 4G BTS.



