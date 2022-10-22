NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Juanita Erawati, Telkomsel's vice president of the network service management in Java-Bali area. (B1 Photo/Emanuel Kure)

Telkomsel Installs 39 5G Stations for G20 Summit in Bali

BY :EMANUEL KURE

OCTOBER 22, 2022

Bali. Mobile operator giant Telkomsel announced that it had installed 39 5G base transceiver stations, commonly shortened as BTS, at the main venue of the upcoming G20 Summit in Bali.

“With 5G, we would showcase four use cases, namely augmented reality [AR], virtual reality [VR], AI robot, and cloud gaming,” Telkomsel vice president of the network service management in Java-Bali Juanita Erawati said in Bali on Wednesday.

Ahead of the long-awaited conference, Telkomsel has prepared a total of 682 BTS, of which 320 are 4G base stations, at the summit’s main area venue. Telkomsel has also installed 130 and 193 base stations for 3G and 2G network services, respectively. According to Juanita, Telkomsel has added 11 compact mobile BTS (Combat). The mobile operator is also adding another 88 4G BTS, as well as 120 Gbps to boost the delegates’ user experience.

Juanita said that the main venue, supporting venue, as well as supporting facilities —including toll roads, tourism sites, and shopping centers— would become Telkomsel’s point of interest during the G20 Summit.

“We are deploying two technologies, namely 5G and 4G, with great throughput guarantees. Particularly in hotels where the delegates are staying. We have also prepared excellent services and capacity in airports, toll roads, tourism sites, as well as shopping centers,” Juanita said.

