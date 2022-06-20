The Manokwari Message on Youth Diversity and Inclusion

The Y20 fourth pre-summit in Manokwari, West Papua, on June 19, 2022. (B1 Photo/Edy Musahidin)

Jakarta. The fourth pre-summit of the Youth 20, or Y20, in Manokwari, West Papua, on Sunday ended on a high note with a document comprising moral messages related to youth diversity and inclusion.

Over the weekend, Y20 youth delegates and observers discussed what could be done to drive inclusion, particularly among the young generation. Their fruitful discussions have resulted in the Manokwari Message which includes 24 moral messages addressed to the leaders and global citizens. The document's moral messages fall under five sub-themes: 1) inclusive education; 2) creative economy; 3) culture and tolerance; 4) youth leadership and civic engagement, and 5) technology and digital access.

The following are the moral messages presented by the Manokwari Message:

1. Inclusive Education

a. Ensuring equal distribution comprehensively in the educational system for all as part of human rights without any limitation and specific qualifications, including disabilities, gender, ages, ethnicities, and identities.

b. Information and communication should be accessible and available as the basic component to improving the quality of education through sustainable coordination, cooperation, and collaboration from all parties related to the educational institution and its implementation to overcome barriers.

c. Creating and pursuing a contextual curriculum with adaptive learning methods by integrating digitalization with the local values including transformation in culture.

d. State parties shall take appropriate measures to equip educators by facilitating training and accompaniment as part of the development of quality, capability, and synergy between stakeholders with high-quality formal and informal programs.

e. Ensuring the fulfillment of adequate infrastructure and facilities for people with disabilities and underdeveloped areas for the full development of human potential.

2. Creative Economy

a. Empowerment of local communities to be independently able to produce their natural resources.

b. Improving the know-how of digital literacy for marketing purposes.

c. Improving the know-how of digital literacy for the purpose of branding and promoting.

d. Create harmonization and collaboration between the government (national and local), private sector (companies, investors, stakeholders), and the local community (indigenous people) to support the young generation’s businesses, especially the small and medium enterprises.

e. The mitigation of consumption and import of foreign products and starting producing local communities and then selling the products through supermarkets, malls, or social media platforms.

f. Mental health training/counseling for the youth in Papua, especially indigenous people to improve their confidence in performing their creativity and innovation to be able to compete internationally.

g. Collaboration with the creative tourism industry to introduce the local culture and the beauty of regional natural resources to the visitors (domestic and international) with the aim to increase the income of local tour guides.

3. Culture and Tolerance

a. Recreating and implementing noble values, especially cross-cultural mutual assistance in order to integrate their respect.

b. Providing and triggering more youth events in campaigns and culture conservation that influence society to implement noble values.

c. Presenting figures, active social media influencers, as the cultural icons which potentially persuade society to own high tolerance and pride in their particular culture.

4. Youth Leadership and Civic Engagement

a. Educating the youth and raising awareness about the importance of their political participation and political literacy.

b. Ensuring equal opportunities for developing leadership potential in a vulnerable group, through capacity building in a formal and informal institution.

c. Government (including youth organizations) provides a platform for youth to contribute, participate, monitor, and evaluate the decision-making process.

d. Strengthen the role of youth in strategic positions of executive, legislative, and judiciary within an inclusive 30% quota.

e. Reducing paternalistic and patriarchy in government and private institutions by abolishing exclusive regulation. (Not about age, yet skill and potential)

f. Reinforce the specific mechanisms to encourage youth direct participation through their engagement in local organizations.

5. Technology & Digital Access

a. Synergizing education and training on social media and digital ethics in an inclusive and contextual curriculum at every level of education.

b. Establish a peer-to-peer voluntary teaching program for basic digital literacy skills that are accessible and affordable, especially for vulnerable and underrepresented youth everywhere.

c. Strengthening public campaigns to raise awareness and provide actionable information about the SDGs through social media, entertainment, and influential young leaders in society.