The Palace Anniv Celebration Gives Away Tara Diamond Pendants

July 16, 2023 | 10:05 am
The dazzling Tara diamond pendant from The Palace's Nusantara collection is a collaboration with prominent designer Samuel Wattimena. (Photo Courtesy of The Palace Jeweler)
The dazzling Tara diamond pendant from The Palace's Nusantara collection is a collaboration with prominent designer Samuel Wattimena. (Photo Courtesy of The Palace Jeweler)

Jakarta. The Palace Jeweler is giving away Tara diamond pendants as part of its anniversary campaign Kilau Perayaan, according to a recent press release.

The dazzling Tara diamond pendant from The Palace’s Nusantara collection is a collaboration with prominent designer Samuel Wattimena. Tara pendants usually cost around Rp 7 million ($466). The Palace Jeweler, however, will give them away to those who make a purchase during the Kilau Perayaan campaign, which goes on throughout the entire month of July. Customers can also get other gifts like scarves, outers, and tote bags, with beautiful traditional motifs.

“The Palace Jeweler always upholds Indonesian culture, among others, by collaborating with renowned Indonesian designers. Just like how we teamed up with Samuel Wattimena for our Nusantara collection,” Jelita Setifa, the general manager at the Palace Jeweler, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The Palace Jeweler also has launched special Kilau Perayaan instagram filters. Those who use this filter and share it on Instagram by tagging @thepalace_id will get a chance to win a Tara diamond pendant.

Go to The Palace Jeweler’s Instagram profile (@thepalace_id) or www.thepalacejeweler.com for more information on this gift-with-purchase campaign.


 

#Special Updates
