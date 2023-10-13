Friday, October 13, 2023
The Palace Jeweler Extends Panas Halu Exhibition to Oct. 22

October 12, 2023 | 7:53 pm
The Palace Jeweler store in Central Park, Jakarta. (B1 Photo)
The Palace Jeweler store in Central Park, Jakarta. (B1 Photo)

Jakarta. Jewelry brand The Palace Jeweler has officially extended its Panas Halu exhibition at Central Park, Jakarta, to Oct. 22.

The exhibition offers all sorts of gold jewelry with prices standing at Rp 779,000 (around $50) per gram for select collections. All jewelry at The Palace Jeweler is also made from 18-karat gold with a 75.5 percent gold content, in line with the Indonesian National Standard (SNI). There are tons of promos available for the visitors. For instance, the Emas Halu raffle program offers visitors a discount of up to Rp 500,000 for a maximum of 3 grams. There is also Logam Mulia Halu which offers a Rp 50,000 discount for 10 lucky visitors every day.

At the end of the exhibition, there will also be a raffle for the visitors with prizes including Jakarta-Thailand flight tickets, a pendant worth Rp 3 million, and MAP Points worth around Rp 1 million and Rp 500,000. 

“We are extending the Panas Halu exhibition because the enthusiasm towards this event is incredibly high. The special prices really caught the attention of the visitors who wish to own The Palace Jeweler jewelry,” Winny Melita, the brand manager at The Palace Jeweler, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Visitor Nadine also commented on her shopping experience at Panas Halu.

“I was looking for a necklace when I saw this exhibition. That’s why I dropped by and I even got the promo price! So I could really save my money,” Nadine said.

The Palace Jeweler embraces the slogan “Therlengkap, Therjangkau, Therjamin” (‘Most Complete, Affordable, Assuring). The brand offers all sorts of jewelry collections, starting from those made from diamonds, and gold to precious stones like rubies, sapphires, and emeralds. The Palace Jeweler also teams up with its sister brand digital gold platform Lakuemas to offer preloved jewelry sold at Rp 779,000 per gram.

Visit www.thepalacejeweler.com and follow @thepalace_id on Instagram for more info. Customers can also join the CMK Club loyalty program to stay updated on the available promos.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
