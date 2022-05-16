The Reason Why Balikpapan is the Host for Y20’s Sustainable Planet Forum

An aerial photo of Balikpapan, East Kalimantan. (Photo Courtesy of Shutterstock)

Jakarta. Y20 Indonesia 2022 is just a few days away from kicking off its third pre-summit in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan.

This weekend, Balikpapan will host the Y20 third pre-summit where youths from G20 countries will zero in on the topic of sustainable and livable planet.

According to IYD LC East Kalimantan, there are multiple reasons why Balikpapan is the host city. And one of the reasons is Balikpapan’s livability.

"When walking the streets [of Balikpapan], we will see a neat and orderly city," the IYD LC East Kalimantan wrote in a recent Instagram post, citing news outlet Liputan 6.

The Indonesian Association of Planners gave Balikpapan a score of 65.8 percent on the Most Livable City Index. This made Balikpapan the third-most livable city in Indonesia.

The scoring parameters were clean water supply, food sufficiency, healthcare, places of worship, education, street vendors arrangement, and transportation.

Balikpapan makes use of technology to manage its waste and wastewater.

For instance, the Manggar landfill site converts waste into gas for the local community. Another example is the wastewater treatment plant located in the urban ward Marga Sari. Balikpapan has also made efforts to protect its urban, mangrove and protected forests for clean air. Not to mention the tree-planting programs.

In 2021, Balikpapan received the Asean environmentally sustainable city (ESC) award. Selection of the ESC awardees used three environmental indicators, namely clean land, clean water, and clean air.

Balikpapan is also known for its urban planning and attention to cleanliness.

The city has so far won at least 18 of the Adipura environmental awards. Balikpapan took home the Adipura Kencana, which is the nation's highest award for urban cleanliness, in 2013 and 2014.

With planetary problems taking the center stage at the Y20 pre-summit, it is no surprise for the conference to take place in an environmentally sustainable city like Balikpapan.

The Y20 Indonesia third pre-summit is scheduled for May 21-22.

Discussions will revolve around safeguarding nature and promoting a circular economy.

Experts including Herlina Hartanto of Yayasan Konservasi Alam Nusantara and Kevin Lunzalu of Kenyan Youth Biodiversity Network will also join the conference.