The Tiny yet Mighty Emprit Ginger

Jakarta. Indonesians are no stranger to ginger, a herb commonly used in both cooking and traditional medicine.

Ginger comes in many varieties, including the large white ginger, red ginger, and emprit ginger. Despite its tiny size, ginger —particularly the emprit type— is packed with a multitude of health benefits.

According to health and cosmetics producer Mustika Ratu’s official website, the emprit ginger’s rhizome has the highest volatiles (essential oil) and non volatiles (oleoresin) compounds compared to other types of ginger.

“The ginger rhizome can also act as an antiemetic or help prevent motion sickness thanks to its gingerol and shogaol compounds,” Mustika Ratu wrote.

Ginger is effective in improving symptoms of asthma, heart disease, bronchitis and colds, among others. It can also help treat wounds.

“Emprit ginger is anti-inflammatory and gastroprotective. And if combined with other herbs, it can function optimally,” Mustika Ratu wrote.

