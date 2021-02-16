Thousands Data Science Enthusiasts Show Off Skills at Tournament

Jakarta. The National Data Science Tournament 2021 by the Jakarta-based data science institution Data Academy recently ended on a high note, as thousands of participants showed off their skills.

About 800 groups and 3,000 data science and artificial intelligence enthusiasts joined the two month-long event. The last day of the tournament took place on October 28, coinciding with the Youth Pledge day.

“We did not expect this great enthusiasm coming from the participants and supporters, and this has certainly livened up the Youth Pledge celebrations. The highschoolers have also shown great enthusiasm, and even received support from their teachers and schools,” Data Academy chief executive officer Luthfy Ardiansyah said.

The National Data Science Tournament grouped the participants into three categories — highschoolers, university students, and public.

Winning the highschooler category was the Gajah Mendo team from SMAN 1 Purwokerto. Followed by runner-up Tim Isoebi (SMAN 1 Purwokerto). Placing third was Qazac Legacy (SMKN 26 Jakarta).

In the university student category, University of Indonesia’s Unicorn team and Le Minerale team won first and second places respectively. Followed by the PTSD team from Bandung Technology Institute.

Last but not least is the general public category, with the Avektive team from Bandung as the winner. The Harunpalepale team placed second. In third place was the AFIB team.

Data Academy was not alone in holding this tournament, as it also teamed up with Jakarta Open Data and West Java’s Jabar Digital Service, and Jabar Open Data.

“With such enthusiasm, we invite more stakeholders at the provincial government and industry levels to also take part in TSDN 22,” Luthfy said, while also thanking the Jakarta and West Jakarta provincial governments for their support.

In addition to the winners announcement, the last day of the tournament also had sharing sessions with experts from Shopee International and ESQ Business School, among others.

ESQ Business School even offered scholarships for the winners in the highschooler category, thus bringing the total prize to more than Rp 1 billion (around $70,131).

Also on the same day, Cybertrends Intrabuana held a Cybertrend Data Summit 2021, where participants could learn more about data science and artificial intelligence. Speakers of this event included representatives from the Health Ministry, Finnet Indonesia, Paragon Technology, Tokopedia, and Indosat.