Monday, November 6, 2023
Thousands of Runners Take Part in Astra Half Marathon 2023

Bella Evanglista
November 6, 2023 | 7:00 am
2023 Astra Half Marathon flag-off at Biz Center in BSD, Tangerang, on Nov. 5, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Astra)
2023 Astra Half Marathon flag-off at Biz Center in BSD, Tangerang, on Nov. 5, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Astra)

Jakarta. The recent Astra Half Marathon 2023 brought thousands of runners to the Astra Biz Center in BSD, Tangerang.

The weekend marathon embraced the theme “Xtra-Mile”. It also marked the 10th anniversary for Astra runners. 

“We have invited 4,000 Astra runner friends from across the archipelago and the general public to support this healthy lifestyle, and to encourage people to reduce their use of single-use plastics,” Boy Kelana Soebroto, the head of corporate communications at Astra, said.

“At the end of the marathon, we also made donations to MSMEs trained by our foundation Yayasan Dharma Bhakti Astra for waste management,” Boy Kelana Soebroto said. 

National athletes and public figures also took part in the Astra Half Marathon 2023, among others, Andrew White, Nana Mirdad, Dion Wiyoko, and Tarra Budiman. Astra set up an exhibition of paintings made from recycled materials. Participants could make their own paintings from used plastics.

This also became the second time that the company held the Astra Half Marathon. The first one took place in 2019 but had to undergo a hiatus following the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Dimas Aryo, the project leader for the Astra Half Marathon 2023, winners also get to take home cash prizes totaling Rp 200 million.

“First place in the half marathon category gets to win Rp 10 million. The second and third places will get Rp 8 million and Rp 6 million, respectively. As for the 10K category,  the first place gets Rp 7 million, second place gets Rp 5 million, and third place receives Rp 3 million,” Dimas said.

The cash prizes for the 5k category are as follows: first place (Rp 4 million), second place (Rp 3 million), and third place (Rp 1 million). The marathon event also saw live performances by DJ Yasmin and RAN.

Astra Runners is a running community established by young Astra employees who were running enthusiasts back on Nov. 9, 2013. Members would regularly run together once a month and also hold annual marathon events. To date, there are over 1,900 Astra Runners across Astra Group’s companies.

This healthy lifestyle campaign that the Astra Half Marathon 2023 held also aligned with Astra 2030 sustainability aspirations. As well as its mission to prosper with the nation, while helping Indonesia achieve the sustainable development goals.

