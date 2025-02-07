Three Weeks Left until Pupuk Indonesia's Journalism Competition Deadline

Jakarta. The registration for the 2025 Pupuk Indonesia Media Award (PIMA) will soon close on Feb. 28.

State-run fertilizer maker Pupuk Indonesia calls on journalists from national and regional news outlets to take part in this event.

Pupuk Indonesia's corporate secretary Wijaya Laksana said that the PIMA would award publications related to Pupuk Indonesia and its ten subsidiaries. These subsidiaries are Pupuk Iskandar Muda, Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang, Pupuk Kujang Cikampek, Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, Petrokimia Gresik, Rekayasa Industri, Pupuk Indonesia Niaga, Pupuk Indonesia Utilitas, Pupuk Indonesia Pangan, and Pupuk Indonesia Logistik.

“We invite journalists to inform the public about the developments in the national fertilizer industry, particularly Pupuk Indonesia Group, in supporting the realization of national food self-sufficiency and sustainable agriculture,” Wijaya was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

There are four competition categories: print media (newspapers, magazines, tabloids), online media, television media, and photography essays.

Journalists interested in PIMA can register and get more information via https://bit.ly/PIMA2024 , WhatsApp (WA) 0882 0018 55751 (Putri) and 0896 2108 6215 (Laila), or the official email address of the committee at mediaaward@pupuk-indonesia.com. Registration closes on February 28, 2025, at 11.59 p.m.

Pupuk Indonesia offers a total prize pool of Rp 210 million (around $12,891) for 24 winners. The breakdown is as follows: 12 winners for first, second, and third places across the four categories, and 12 additional winners for honorable mention in each category. The competition will be judged by a panel consisting of chief editors, senior photographers, or heads of photo editorial from national media outlets.

The 2025 PIMA has picked the theme "Encouraging Productivity and Sustainable Agriculture". This aligns with President Prabowo Subianto's food security targets.

"Pupuk Indonesia is holding this journalistic competition to increase public understanding of the fertilizer industry and national food security to support the president's program," he said.

The company also aims to introduce the active role of the company and its holding members in supporting national food security. "Including breakthroughs that have been created to support a more modern Indonesian agriculture with abundant harvests," Wijaya said.

